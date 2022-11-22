Krystal Luster- theft. Irvine PD
William Sanchez- warrant. Fayette Co SO
Michael Sallee- state
Trenton Newton 21 Beattyville- possession stolen items. KSP
Corey Isaacs- domestic assault, possession drugs. Irvine PD
Sherry Hoover- reckless driving, fleeing scene of accident, unlawful imprisonment. Irvine PD
Allen Tipton- possession meth. Irvine PD
Micheal McKinney- unpaid court fines. Madison Sheriff Dept
Thomas Reed- unlisted. OC Sheriff Dept
Joshua Hogsten- unlisted. Wolfe Sheriff Dept
April Berryman- warrant. Irvine PD
Sheena Grossi- warrant
Jason Thomas- contempt court. Irvine PD
