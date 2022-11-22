   Krystal Luster- theft. Irvine PD

  William Sanchez- warrant. Fayette Co SO

  Michael Sallee- state

  Trenton Newton 21 Beattyville- possession stolen items. KSP

  Corey Isaacs- domestic assault, possession drugs. Irvine PD

  Sherry Hoover- reckless driving, fleeing scene of accident, unlawful imprisonment. Irvine PD

  Allen Tipton- possession meth. Irvine PD

  Micheal McKinney- unpaid court fines. Madison Sheriff Dept

  Thomas Reed- unlisted. OC Sheriff Dept

  Joshua Hogsten- unlisted. Wolfe Sheriff Dept

  April Berryman- warrant. Irvine PD

  Sheena Grossi- warrant

  Jason Thomas- contempt court. Irvine PD 

 

