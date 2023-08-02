7/24-7/30

Alexandera Anderson- DUI, speeding 15 mph over

Jordan S Caudill- reckless homicide

Jesse B Dalton- threatening

Justin R Fox- possess heroin

Timothy Gray- harassment, trespass

Nicholas Green- theft, trespass

Billy Hensley- P.I., no insurance, trafficking meth, possess heroin

Larry Johnson Jr- DUI, possess meth, no insurance 

Michael Kidd- assault, threatening

Mary Mcintosh- P.I.

Lillian Grace Napier- unpaid support 

Kayla Patrick- threatening

Christina M Reed- DUI

Timothy Sizemore- dis conduct

Brian Spurlock- P.I.

Donna L Stone- trafficking fentanyl, meth 

Santana Vincent- P.I., careless driving

Neal Young- P.I.

Recommended for you