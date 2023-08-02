7/24-7/30
Alexandera Anderson- DUI, speeding 15 mph over
Jordan S Caudill- reckless homicide
Jesse B Dalton- threatening
Justin R Fox- possess heroin
Timothy Gray- harassment, trespass
Nicholas Green- theft, trespass
Billy Hensley- P.I., no insurance, trafficking meth, possess heroin
Larry Johnson Jr- DUI, possess meth, no insurance
Michael Kidd- assault, threatening
Mary Mcintosh- P.I.
Lillian Grace Napier- unpaid support
Kayla Patrick- threatening
Christina M Reed- DUI
Timothy Sizemore- dis conduct
Brian Spurlock- P.I.
Donna L Stone- trafficking fentanyl, meth
Santana Vincent- P.I., careless driving
Neal Young- P.I.
