No mugshots for

 following:

   Dennis L Bowling- 10/22 P.I. 

   Courtney N Coleman- 10/18 two days order

   Brooke Combs- 10/22 P.I., dis. Conduct

   Wayne S Cornett- 10/22 court fines

    James B Debord- 10/21 no show

    Ulonda Elliston- 10/18 commitment order 

    Tristan Farthing- 10/22 no show

    Charles Hamilton- 10/23 no show

    Joshua Hogan- 10/18- commitment order

    Christal Johnson- 10/21 no show

   Kenneth R Johnson- 10/22 no show

   Albert Lear- 10/21 no show

   Regina Neal- 10/20 no show

   William Patrick- 10/23 warrant

    Charles Roberts- 10/21 contempt court

The Beattyville Enterprise uses mugshots w/ 

permission of Three Forks Regional Jail. No mugshots un-used by request- 

NO EXCEPTIONS! 

All detainees innocent until proven guilty.

Recommended for you