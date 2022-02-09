All detainees innocent until proven guilty. All photos used w/ permission of Three Forks Regional Jail of Beattyville.
No photos un used by request- NO EXCEPTIONS!
John G Barrett- assault. 2/3
Victor Blankenship- warrant. 1/31
Kyle Dark-Coler- violate probation. 1/31
Douglas Combs- P.I. 2/3
Bobby G Fox- criminal mischief. 2/4
Roy Gross- trafficking meth, heroin, theft, trespass. 2/5
Ricky Helton 50 of Williamsburg- possession stolen items. 2/5. OC Sheriff Officer Dunahoo
Gerald Scott Hensley- no show. 1/31
Bert Isaacs 58 of McKee- DUI, no insurance. 2/1. KSP
Tianna Lakes 29 of Berea- possession heroin, meth. 2/3
Danny Lanpheare- state
Mack Mcintosh- no rear lights, suspended license. 2/5
Randell Mcintosh- contempt court. 1/31
Tyler Noble 18 of Booneville- burglary. 2/3. OC Sheriff Lynch
Brian Parsons- theft, flee police on foot, resist arrest. 2/5
Jason Terrill- theft. 2/2
Tammy Tincher- cruelty to animals. 2/3
Eliza Tutt- theft, fleeing police. 2/3
Jason Wilder 44 of Beattyville - possession meth. 2/2 LC Sheriff Dept
Cebert Wiseman- contempt court. 2/4
Brittany Young- possession meth. 2/3
Travis Young- assault. 2/4
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.