All detainees innocent until proven guilty. All photos used w/ permission of Three Forks Regional Jail of Beattyville. 

No photos un used by request- NO EXCEPTIONS!

John G Barrett- assault. 2/3

Victor Blankenship- warrant. 1/31

Kyle Dark-Coler- violate probation. 1/31

Douglas Combs- P.I. 2/3

Bobby G Fox- criminal mischief. 2/4

Roy Gross- trafficking meth, heroin, theft, trespass. 2/5 

Ricky Helton 50 of Williamsburg- possession stolen items. 2/5. OC Sheriff Officer Dunahoo 

Gerald Scott Hensley- no show. 1/31

Bert Isaacs 58 of McKee- DUI, no insurance. 2/1. KSP

Tianna Lakes 29 of Berea- possession heroin, meth. 2/3

Danny Lanpheare- state

Mack Mcintosh- no rear lights, suspended license. 2/5

Randell Mcintosh- contempt court. 1/31

Tyler Noble 18 of Booneville- burglary. 2/3. OC Sheriff Lynch

Brian Parsons- theft, flee police on foot, resist arrest. 2/5

Jason Terrill- theft. 2/2

Tammy Tincher- cruelty to animals. 2/3

Eliza Tutt- theft, fleeing police. 2/3

Jason Wilder 44 of Beattyville - possession meth. 2/2 LC Sheriff Dept 

Cebert Wiseman- contempt court. 2/4

Brittany Young- possession meth. 2/3

Travis Young- assault. 2/4

 