Dodge Hensley-no license, no insurance
Betty Moore- no show
Billy Ison Jr- DUI, endangering the welfare of a child, drug paraphernalia, no license
Carl E Smith- possession/trafficking meth
Crystal Rawlins- contempt court
David Flynn- possession meth
Deanna Leaf- trafficking fentanyl and meth
Farrell Marcum- assault, felon w/ firearm
Gary marcum- fleeing scene of accident, no license, no insurance
Glenn Turner- no show
Heather Jones- violate release
Jeffrey White- PI
Jeremy Gabbard- DUI
John Tyler Campbell- warrant
Steven Preston- no show
Thomas Mckinney- possession meth, no insurance, felon w/ firearm
Timothy Charlton- no show
Jonathan Dixon- fleeing police on foot
Nicholas Sparks- wanton endangerment, threatening
Mariah Smith- no show
Michael Marcum- warrant
Natasha Rogers- no show
Randy spencer- wanton endanger.
Tommy Kirby- no show
William Flynn- possession stolen items
William Kehler- theft
Unavailable Photos:
Jerry Bennett- weekender
William Bray- DUI
Jonathan Davis- no show
Michael Jr Embry- court fines
Dewayne Wyatt Fransisco- DUI
Charles Howard- domestic assault
Chad Howell- no show
James Jenkins- trafficking meth, improper lane usage
Jesse Johnson- no show
Steven Mcintosh- PI
Corey Mckinney- no show
Carrie Morris- no show
Melvin Newton Jr- no show
John Olinger- DUI, possession drugs
Richmond Perry- no show
Ashley Smith- no show
Bruce Smith- no show
David Smith- theft
Travis Smith- dating assault
Justin Spencer- DUI
Justin Tipton- trafficking fentanyl
Geraldine Turner- PI
Jeffrey Turner- no show
John Turpin- theft
Jennifer Walters- theft
Constance Warren- PI
The Beattyville Enterprise uses all available mugshots w/ permission of Three Forks Regional Jail. No mugshots un-used by requests. No exceptions! All detainess innocent until proven guilty. Arrests/Charges/Mugshots/Court Dockets= Public Record.
