Dodge Hensley-no license, no insurance

Betty Moore- no show

Billy Ison Jr- DUI, endangering the welfare of a child, drug paraphernalia, no license 

Carl E Smith- possession/trafficking meth

Crystal Rawlins- contempt court

David Flynn- possession meth

Deanna Leaf- trafficking fentanyl and meth

Farrell Marcum- assault, felon w/ firearm

Gary marcum- fleeing scene of accident, no license, no insurance

Glenn Turner- no show

Heather Jones- violate release

Jeffrey White- PI

Jeremy Gabbard- DUI

John Tyler Campbell- warrant

Steven Preston- no show

Thomas Mckinney- possession meth, no insurance, felon w/ firearm

Timothy Charlton- no show

Jonathan Dixon- fleeing police on foot

Nicholas Sparks- wanton endangerment, threatening

Mariah Smith- no show

Michael Marcum- warrant

Natasha Rogers- no show

Randy spencer- wanton endanger.

Tommy Kirby- no show

William Flynn- possession stolen items

William Kehler- theft

Unavailable Photos: 

Jerry Bennett- weekender

William Bray- DUI

Jonathan Davis- no show

Michael Jr Embry- court fines

Dewayne Wyatt Fransisco- DUI

Charles Howard- domestic assault 

Chad Howell- no show

James Jenkins- trafficking meth, improper lane usage 

Jesse Johnson- no show

Steven Mcintosh- PI

Corey Mckinney- no show

Carrie Morris- no show

Melvin Newton Jr- no show

John Olinger- DUI, possession drugs

Richmond Perry- no show

Ashley Smith- no show

Bruce Smith- no show

David Smith- theft

Travis Smith- dating assault 

Justin Spencer- DUI

 Justin Tipton- trafficking fentanyl

Geraldine Turner- PI

Jeffrey Turner- no show 

John Turpin- theft

Jennifer Walters- theft

Constance Warren- PI

The Beattyville Enterprise uses all available mugshots w/ permission of Three Forks Regional Jail. No mugshots un-used by requests.  No exceptions! All detainess innocent until proven guilty. Arrests/Charges/Mugshots/Court Dockets= Public Record.

 

