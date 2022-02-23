be

Bobby Fox of Beattyville- criminal mischief. 2/15. LC Sheriff Dept 

Jason Ott- state. Knox Co. Sheriff. 2/15

Joseph Coffey 33 of Irvine- sexual abuse 1st degree. Madison Sheriff. 2/15

Davie Mills 55 of Jackson- incest, forcible compulsion/incapable of consent or under 18, rape 1st degree. KSP 2/16

Raymond Rose- bail jump. KSP 2/16

Jerry Stone- warrant.

Joseph Sizemore- 38 of Irvine, possession meth. KSP 2/17

Timothy Charlton- dating assault. Irvine PD 2/17

Hunter Wolford- no show court

Brandon Dunn- contempt court

Chris A Combs- no show court

Charles Roberts- contempt court

Joshua Banks- criminal trespass. Wolfe Sheriff 2/21

