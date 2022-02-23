No photos for
Bobby Fox of Beattyville- criminal mischief. 2/15. LC Sheriff Dept
Jason Ott- state. Knox Co. Sheriff. 2/15
Joseph Coffey 33 of Irvine- sexual abuse 1st degree. Madison Sheriff. 2/15
Davie Mills 55 of Jackson- incest, forcible compulsion/incapable of consent or under 18, rape 1st degree. KSP 2/16
Raymond Rose- bail jump. KSP 2/16
Jerry Stone- warrant.
Joseph Sizemore- 38 of Irvine, possession meth. KSP 2/17
Timothy Charlton- dating assault. Irvine PD 2/17
Hunter Wolford- no show court
Brandon Dunn- contempt court
Chris A Combs- no show court
Charles Roberts- contempt court
Joshua Banks- criminal trespass. Wolfe Sheriff 2/21
All detainees innocent until proven guilty. All photos used w/ permission of Three Forks Regional Jail of Beattyville. No photos un used by request- NO EXCEPTIONS!
