Johnny Adams- domestic assault
Michael Alexander- posess meth
Billy R Allen- P.I.
Jerry Wayne Allen- fleeing police on foot
Dexter L Banks- sex abuse, 1st degree
Casey Burkhart- altered license plates, suspended license, no insurance
Megan Cope- P.I.
Charles Dunn- posess meth
Michael Gordon- A.I.
Wesley Hall- posess meth
Jeremiah Hobbs- theft
William Mcintosh- P.I., posess drugs
Douglas Reynolds- indecent exposure
Charles Rice- theft of services
Ronnie Thomas Jr- domestic assault, A.I.
Ursula Whitley- assault 4th degree, child abuse
