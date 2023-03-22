Johnny Adams- domestic assault

Michael Alexander- posess meth

Billy R Allen- P.I.

Jerry Wayne Allen- fleeing police on foot

Dexter L Banks- sex abuse, 1st degree

Casey Burkhart- altered license plates, suspended license, no insurance

Megan Cope- P.I.

Charles Dunn- posess meth

Michael Gordon- A.I. 

Wesley Hall- posess meth

Jeremiah Hobbs- theft

William Mcintosh- P.I., posess drugs

Douglas Reynolds- indecent exposure

Charles Rice- theft of services

Ronnie Thomas Jr- domestic assault, A.I. 

Ursula Whitley- assault 4th degree, child abuse

