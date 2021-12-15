No photos for following: 

Brent Lynch of Booneville 12/9 assault

Michael Bailey 12/8 suspended license, no registration

Scott Beatty 12/6 P.I.

Theresa Bishop 12/6 weekender

Jesse Branham 12/6 court fines 

William Bray 12/11 court fines

Michael Brundon 12/7 contempt court

Roy Centers 12/11 operate non motor vehicle under influence

Matthew Cockerham 12/10 court fines

Jerry Conkwright 12/7 no show

Carl Doderer 12/7 speeding, DUI

Delbert Estes 12/7 unauthorized use of vehicle

Justin Fletcher 12/10 possession drugs

Michael Fox 12/11 weekender

Travis Green 12/10 menacing, fleeing police on foot

Robert Griffin 12/7 no show

Christopher Hardy 12/8 order

Damian Harrison 12/8 no show

Marci McGee 12/7 DUI

Samuel Noble 12/11 warrant

Jessie Patrick 12/11 no show

Terry Patrick 12/9 state

Jay Rawlins 12/9 court fines

Walter Smallwood 12/7 court fines

Tabitha Smith 12/11 no show

Donna Stone 12/11 possession meth 

Ewan Thompson 12/8 resist arrest, menacing, flee police on foot

James Tipton 12/8 order

Lisa Warner 12/6 no show 

David Wise 12/10 violate release

Cebert Wiseman 12/8 possession meth, heroin

All detainees innocent until proven guilty. 

All photos used w/ permission of Three Forks 

Regional Jail of Beattyville. No photos un used by request- 

NO EXCEPTIONS!

Recommended for you