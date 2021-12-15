No photos for following:
Brent Lynch of Booneville 12/9 assault
Michael Bailey 12/8 suspended license, no registration
Scott Beatty 12/6 P.I.
Theresa Bishop 12/6 weekender
Jesse Branham 12/6 court fines
William Bray 12/11 court fines
Michael Brundon 12/7 contempt court
Roy Centers 12/11 operate non motor vehicle under influence
Matthew Cockerham 12/10 court fines
Jerry Conkwright 12/7 no show
Carl Doderer 12/7 speeding, DUI
Delbert Estes 12/7 unauthorized use of vehicle
Justin Fletcher 12/10 possession drugs
Michael Fox 12/11 weekender
Travis Green 12/10 menacing, fleeing police on foot
Robert Griffin 12/7 no show
Christopher Hardy 12/8 order
Damian Harrison 12/8 no show
Marci McGee 12/7 DUI
Samuel Noble 12/11 warrant
Jessie Patrick 12/11 no show
Terry Patrick 12/9 state
Jay Rawlins 12/9 court fines
Walter Smallwood 12/7 court fines
Tabitha Smith 12/11 no show
Donna Stone 12/11 possession meth
Ewan Thompson 12/8 resist arrest, menacing, flee police on foot
James Tipton 12/8 order
Lisa Warner 12/6 no show
David Wise 12/10 violate release
Cebert Wiseman 12/8 possession meth, heroin
All detainees innocent until proven guilty.
All photos used w/ permission of Three Forks
Regional Jail of Beattyville. No photos un used by request-
NO EXCEPTIONS!
