Constance Baker- no show court. 

Dakota S Baldwin- theft of firearm, possession drugs, identity theft, theft of vehicle contents, theft of mail. 

Scott Beatty- unlisted

Jeffrey Berryman 26 of Irvine- assault. 4/2 Irvine PD

Victor Blankenship- unlisted

Brian Bowman- possession meth 

Shawn Brewer- A.I.

Charles Creech- court fines

David Hackworth 35 of Irvine- court fines. Irvine PD

Jonathan Harrison 36 of Irvine- possession meth. 4/1 Irvine PD

Bekkl Hoover- court fines

Christopher Hoskins 21 of Somerset- DUI. 4/1 Irvine PD

William Jones 51 of Dayton OH- trafficking meth, heroin. Madison Sheriff Dept. 3/21

Trina Kingsbury- court fines

John Kuhn 38 of Richmond- trafficking meth, heroin. 4/1 Madison Sheriff Dept

Cassandra Mcintosh 37- trafficking drugs 1,000 ft of school. Irvine PD 4/2

Paul Mitchem 36 of Richmond- possession meth. Madison Sheriff Dept 4/1

Millard Neace 46 of Winchester- forged identity, unpaid support. KSP 3/28

Marty Newton- unlisted

Bobbie Oaks 38 of Campton- threatening. Wolfe Sheriff Dept 3/29

Alicia Parks- A.I.

Angela Peel 26 of Irvine- Possession heroin, meth, theft, P.I. Elliott Sheriff Dept 3/28

Timothy Perdue- warrant

Jonah Riddell 30 of Richmond- domestic assault. Madison Sheriff Dept

Kevin Rose- weekender

Amber Roush- possession heroin

Brian Samples 39- trafficking drugs 1,000 ft of school. Irvine PD

Matthew Sheridan 57 of Berea- trafficking meth, alcohol in vehicle. Madison Sheriff Dept 

Megan Simpkins- court fines

Rebecca Spencer 42- contempt court. Wolfe Sheriff Dept

Phillip Stone 45 of Irvine- possession heroin. Irvine PD 3/31

Shallenna Stone 37- trafficking fentanyl. Irvine PD 3/28

Omer Taulbee 45 of Pikeville- no show court. Pike Co Sheriff Dept

Christopher Terrill 32 of Richmond- trafficking meth, fentanyl. Madison Sheriff Dept 3/23

Camron Thomas 25 of Versailles- murder, possession heroin, meth. Madison Sheriff Dept. 

Allenna Tipton 45 of Irvine- contempt court. Irvine PD

Michael S Walling 41 of Irvine- trafficking meth, heroin. Irvine PD

Samuel Warner 44 of Irvine- no show court 

Brandon Wynn 37 of Brodhead- P.I., possession meth. Madison Sheriff Dept

