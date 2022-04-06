Constance Baker- no show court.
Dakota S Baldwin- theft of firearm, possession drugs, identity theft, theft of vehicle contents, theft of mail.
Scott Beatty- unlisted
Jeffrey Berryman 26 of Irvine- assault. 4/2 Irvine PD
Victor Blankenship- unlisted
Brian Bowman- possession meth
Shawn Brewer- A.I.
Charles Creech- court fines
David Hackworth 35 of Irvine- court fines. Irvine PD
Jonathan Harrison 36 of Irvine- possession meth. 4/1 Irvine PD
Bekkl Hoover- court fines
Christopher Hoskins 21 of Somerset- DUI. 4/1 Irvine PD
William Jones 51 of Dayton OH- trafficking meth, heroin. Madison Sheriff Dept. 3/21
Trina Kingsbury- court fines
John Kuhn 38 of Richmond- trafficking meth, heroin. 4/1 Madison Sheriff Dept
Cassandra Mcintosh 37- trafficking drugs 1,000 ft of school. Irvine PD 4/2
Paul Mitchem 36 of Richmond- possession meth. Madison Sheriff Dept 4/1
Millard Neace 46 of Winchester- forged identity, unpaid support. KSP 3/28
Marty Newton- unlisted
Bobbie Oaks 38 of Campton- threatening. Wolfe Sheriff Dept 3/29
Alicia Parks- A.I.
Angela Peel 26 of Irvine- Possession heroin, meth, theft, P.I. Elliott Sheriff Dept 3/28
Timothy Perdue- warrant
Jonah Riddell 30 of Richmond- domestic assault. Madison Sheriff Dept
Kevin Rose- weekender
Amber Roush- possession heroin
Brian Samples 39- trafficking drugs 1,000 ft of school. Irvine PD
Matthew Sheridan 57 of Berea- trafficking meth, alcohol in vehicle. Madison Sheriff Dept
Megan Simpkins- court fines
Rebecca Spencer 42- contempt court. Wolfe Sheriff Dept
Phillip Stone 45 of Irvine- possession heroin. Irvine PD 3/31
Shallenna Stone 37- trafficking fentanyl. Irvine PD 3/28
Omer Taulbee 45 of Pikeville- no show court. Pike Co Sheriff Dept
Christopher Terrill 32 of Richmond- trafficking meth, fentanyl. Madison Sheriff Dept 3/23
Camron Thomas 25 of Versailles- murder, possession heroin, meth. Madison Sheriff Dept.
Allenna Tipton 45 of Irvine- contempt court. Irvine PD
Michael S Walling 41 of Irvine- trafficking meth, heroin. Irvine PD
Samuel Warner 44 of Irvine- no show court
Brandon Wynn 37 of Brodhead- P.I., possession meth. Madison Sheriff Dept
