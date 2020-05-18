be

Dills Berryman- domestic assault, P.I., carrying weapon, violate KY EPO, harassment. 

Michael Bowles- no show.

Vernon Cockerham- DUI, open alcohol in vehicle, disregard stop sign, no insurance, no license.

Jacqueline Coffey- DUI, no insurance, reckless driving.

Dennis Combs- possession of stolen items.

Jeremiah Crump- no show.

Kevin Damrell- P.I., possession. 

Travon Durham- trafficking drugs. 

John P Fugate Jr- P.I., theft.

Michael W Gabbard- trafficking meth, escape, DUI.

Christina Nikki Gumm- P.I.

Steven Hall- DUI, ATV violations, improper turning, no insurance, unapproved/no facial/head protective wear. 

Jacob Henry- no show.

Delphine Jenkins- trafficking heroin.

Diana Jones- P.I.

Josiah Moses- violate probation.

Tabbitha Shackleford- P.I.

Mariah Smith- DUI, expired license, no insurance. 

David L Spencer- domestic assault.

Joshua Stamper- possession of stolen items. 

Nelson Stepp- DUI, improper signal.

Wesley Taulbee- P.I.

Travis Tipton- suspended license. 

Donald Tolson- falsely reporting accident, P.I.

James Yates- A.I.

