Dills Berryman- domestic assault, P.I., carrying weapon, violate KY EPO, harassment.
Michael Bowles- no show.
Vernon Cockerham- DUI, open alcohol in vehicle, disregard stop sign, no insurance, no license.
Jacqueline Coffey- DUI, no insurance, reckless driving.
Dennis Combs- possession of stolen items.
Jeremiah Crump- no show.
Kevin Damrell- P.I., possession.
Travon Durham- trafficking drugs.
John P Fugate Jr- P.I., theft.
Michael W Gabbard- trafficking meth, escape, DUI.
Christina Nikki Gumm- P.I.
Steven Hall- DUI, ATV violations, improper turning, no insurance, unapproved/no facial/head protective wear.
Jacob Henry- no show.
Delphine Jenkins- trafficking heroin.
Diana Jones- P.I.
Josiah Moses- violate probation.
Tabbitha Shackleford- P.I.
Mariah Smith- DUI, expired license, no insurance.
David L Spencer- domestic assault.
Joshua Stamper- possession of stolen items.
Nelson Stepp- DUI, improper signal.
Wesley Taulbee- P.I.
Travis Tipton- suspended license.
Donald Tolson- falsely reporting accident, P.I.
James Yates- A.I.
