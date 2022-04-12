Sasha Sandlin 26 of Booneville- theft, trafficking meth, endangering welfare of a child, fail to use vehicle child restraint device, one headlight, drug paraphernalia. 4/8/22 OC Sheriff Dept./ Dunahoo
Lester Barrett 34 of Booneville- no show court. OC Sheriff Dept
Michael Bishop- no show court.
Derrick Burns- no show court.
Travis Caldwell 27 of Campton- revoke bond. Wolfe Sheriff Dept
David Cockerham 36 of Booneville- violate release. OC Sheriff Dept./ Dunahoo
Jenn Combs- possession meth. 4/4/22
Tyler Combs- theft. 4/7/22
Wendy Cox 47 of Irvine- orders.
Roger Cruse 53- parole violate. OC Sheriff Dept/Dunahoo
Joshua Dozier - weekender.
Justin Fletcher 33- no show court. KSP
Dillon Hall 27- no show court. KSP
Michael Hatton 41 of Irvine- HIP violate. Probation & Parole
Carrie Helton- unlawful transaction w/ child. 4/6/22
Lacey Hudson 34 of Lexington- possession meth, possession date rape drug. 4/5/22 LC Sheriff Dept
Calvin Jones- no show court.
Edith McClannahan- warrant.
Darvis Micntosh III- theft. 4/5/22
Brack Newman 30 of Beattyville- possession drugs. KY Fish & Wildlife
Shea Newton- no show court.
Barry Patton 45 of Richmonf- no show court.
Lisa Perkins 25- no show court. Wolfe Sheriff Dept
Kimberly Phillips 40 of Beattyville- no insurance, possession meth. 4/6/22 LC Sheriff Dept
Christopher Poe- trafficking fentanyl. 4/5/22
Shannon Poe- trafficking fentanyl. 4/5/22
Aaron Riddell 39 of Irvine- identity theft. KSP
Kevin Rose- weekender.
Timothy Stamper- posession meth. 4/7/22
James Tolson 47 Campton- no show court. Wolfe Sheriff Dept
Charles Turpin- DUI, speeding. 4/4/22
