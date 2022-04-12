be

Sasha Sandlin 26 of Booneville- theft, trafficking meth, endangering welfare of a child, fail to use vehicle child restraint device, one headlight, drug paraphernalia. 4/8/22 OC Sheriff Dept./ Dunahoo

 Lester Barrett 34 of Booneville- no show court. OC Sheriff Dept

Michael Bishop- no show court. 

Derrick Burns- no show court.

 Travis Caldwell 27 of Campton- revoke bond. Wolfe Sheriff Dept 

David Cockerham 36 of Booneville- violate release. OC Sheriff Dept./ Dunahoo

Jenn Combs- possession meth. 4/4/22

Tyler Combs- theft. 4/7/22

Wendy Cox 47 of Irvine- orders. 

Roger Cruse 53- parole violate. OC Sheriff Dept/Dunahoo

Joshua Dozier - weekender. 

Justin Fletcher 33- no show court. KSP

Dillon Hall 27- no show court. KSP

Michael Hatton 41 of Irvine- HIP violate. Probation & Parole

Carrie Helton- unlawful transaction w/ child. 4/6/22

Lacey Hudson 34 of Lexington- possession meth, possession date rape drug. 4/5/22 LC Sheriff Dept

Calvin Jones- no show court. 

Edith McClannahan- warrant. 

Darvis Micntosh III- theft. 4/5/22

Brack Newman 30 of Beattyville- possession drugs. KY Fish & Wildlife 

Shea Newton- no show court. 

Barry Patton 45 of Richmonf- no show court. 

Lisa Perkins 25- no show court. Wolfe Sheriff Dept

Kimberly Phillips 40 of Beattyville- no insurance, possession meth. 4/6/22 LC Sheriff Dept

Christopher Poe- trafficking fentanyl. 4/5/22

Shannon Poe- trafficking fentanyl. 4/5/22

Aaron Riddell 39 of Irvine- identity theft. KSP

Kevin Rose- weekender. 

Sasha Sandlin- theft, trafficking meth, endangering welfare of a child, fail to use vehicle child restraint device. 

Timothy Stamper- posession meth. 4/7/22

James Tolson 47 Campton- no show court. Wolfe Sheriff Dept

 Charles Turpin- DUI, speeding. 4/4/22

Recommended for you