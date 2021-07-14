No mugshots for the following:
David Arajs 7/5- trespass, fishing w/out license, improper floatation device
Raymond Baker 7/7- no show
Dustin Banks 7/6- DUI
Penny Brewer 7/8- violate release
Ethan Bush 7/9- weekend order
Kristen Clark 7/7- trespass, menacing
Jesse Cline 7/10- no show
Chasity Brooke Combs 7/8- no show
Jessica Douglas 7/7- possession meth
Jeff Farrow 7/8- state
Jessie Fugate 7/6- P.I.
Justin Gerber 7/9- no show
Brandon Gillum 7/8- criminal mischeif
Wendell Goodman 7/9- violate release
Douglas Harrison 7/8- no show
Joshua Hartzel 7/8- state
Ryan Hay 7/9- DUI, open alcohol in vehicle
Courtney Hays 7/7- possession stolen items
Jeffrey Johnson 7/10- unlisted
Joshua Johnson 7/8- state
Lillian Jones 7/6- no show
Hanley Kyle Little 7/8- violate release
Katlin Lockard 7/9- no show
Timothy Mayes 7/7- no show
Josiah Moses 7/8- no show
Barry Patton 7/8- state
Christopher Poe 7/6- DUI
Shannon Poe 7/6- P.I., possession heroin
Joseph Puckett 7/8- state
Cameron Richardson 7/6- burglary, endangering the welfare of a child
Rose Heather 7/10- no show
David Stacey 7/8- no show
Melissa G Stepp 7/6- P.I., indecent exposure
Mark Worrell 7/9- warrant
All detainees innocent until proven guilty. Mugshots used w/ permission of Three Forks Jail. No mushots unused by requests-
NO EXCEPTIONS!
