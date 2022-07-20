Bryan Allen- domestic assault 7/12

Candice Archer- no show court 

Joe Back- no show court

Jessica Bailey- P.I. 7/12

Grover Blackburn- A.I. 7/12

Eric Brewer- violate probation

Derrick Burns- P.I. 7/14

Jacob Cain- no show court

Caleb Cole- P.I. 7/13

April Combs- no show court 

Shawn Davis- SAP inmate

Heather Enoch- court fines

Darrell Estes- possession heroin, fleeing police 7/15

Maranda Grigsby- no show court

Nicholas Tyler Gross- no show court

Brittany Hacker- A.I. 7/11

Angela Hall- A.I. 7/14

Christopher Scott Horn- P.I. 7/12

Dustin Jenkins- possession stolen items 7/12 

Andrew Johnson- DUI, possession drugs 7/15

Calvin Jones- P.I., possession drugs 7/16

Tommy Mcintosh- no show court 

Joshua Mize- violate EPO 7/13

Arlene Mullins- A.I. 7/14

Martina Nunnelley- 7/13 P.I. 

Jennifer Patrick- unpaid support 

Damien Poe- unlawful transaction w/ child. 7/14

Chad Richardson- driving DUI suspended license

Daniel Riddell- no show court

Bobby R Riley- court fines

Daniel Roberts- dis. Conduct

Ronnie Settles- fleeing scene of accident. No insurance

Justin E Smith- SAP inmate

Anthony Taulbee- A.I. 

Michael Terry- possession meth

James Perry Tolson- P.I.

Eric Townsend- weekender

