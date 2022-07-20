Bryan Allen- domestic assault 7/12
Candice Archer- no show court
Joe Back- no show court
Jessica Bailey- P.I. 7/12
Grover Blackburn- A.I. 7/12
Eric Brewer- violate probation
Derrick Burns- P.I. 7/14
Jacob Cain- no show court
Caleb Cole- P.I. 7/13
April Combs- no show court
Shawn Davis- SAP inmate
Heather Enoch- court fines
Darrell Estes- possession heroin, fleeing police 7/15
Maranda Grigsby- no show court
Nicholas Tyler Gross- no show court
Brittany Hacker- A.I. 7/11
Angela Hall- A.I. 7/14
Christopher Scott Horn- P.I. 7/12
Dustin Jenkins- possession stolen items 7/12
Andrew Johnson- DUI, possession drugs 7/15
Calvin Jones- P.I., possession drugs 7/16
Tommy Mcintosh- no show court
Joshua Mize- violate EPO 7/13
Arlene Mullins- A.I. 7/14
Martina Nunnelley- 7/13 P.I.
Jennifer Patrick- unpaid support
Damien Poe- unlawful transaction w/ child. 7/14
Chad Richardson- driving DUI suspended license
Daniel Riddell- no show court
Bobby R Riley- court fines
Daniel Roberts- dis. Conduct
Ronnie Settles- fleeing scene of accident. No insurance
Justin E Smith- SAP inmate
Anthony Taulbee- A.I.
Michael Terry- possession meth
James Perry Tolson- P.I.
Eric Townsend- weekender
