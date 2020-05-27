Jeremy Charles- assault child abuse, unlawful imprisonment, endangering the welfare of a child, domestic assault, threatening, menacing. Sharon Campbell- fail to appear
Elzie Costello- theft
John Fraley- P.I.
Jason Pennington- behind/unpaid child support, fleeing police in vehicle, no insurance
Ronnie Wyatt- P.I.
Kimberly Campbell- driving on suspended license.
Camille Congleton- wanton endangerment
Shawn Noble- A. I., trespass
Michael Shelton- DUI
Sharon Campbell- no show
Michael Bishop- contempt court
Christopher Cockrell- suspended license
Mistie Combs- DUI
Paul Descoteaux- contempt court
James Hobbs- contempt court
Danny Hoover- A.I.
Calvin Jones- DUI, no insurance
Ronald Oakes- DUI, no insurance
Crystal Rawlins- violate probation
Dustin Reynolds- unauthorized use of vehicle
Payten Rice- unlisted
Aaron Riddell- violate probation
Tiffany King- fail to appear
Dennis Bowling- menacing, resist arrest
George Green- DUI, paraphernalia, no insurance, no license
Nikki Gumm- trespass, resist arrest
Johnny Marshall- trespass
Ronnie Thomas Jr- A.I.
William Adkins- A.I.
Charles Boswell- trafficking meth
William Branham- fleeing police on foot, possession
Boyd Roberts- no license, no insurance
Christopher Whisman- P.I., criminal trespass
