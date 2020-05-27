Jeremy Charles- assault child abuse, unlawful imprisonment, endangering the welfare of a child, domestic assault, threatening, menacing. Sharon Campbell- fail to appear

Elzie Costello- theft

John Fraley- P.I.

Jason Pennington- behind/unpaid child support, fleeing police in vehicle, no insurance

Ronnie Wyatt- P.I. 

Kimberly Campbell- driving on suspended license. 

Camille Congleton- wanton endangerment

Shawn Noble- A. I., trespass

Michael Shelton- DUI

Sharon Campbell- no show

Michael Bishop- contempt court

Christopher Cockrell- suspended license

Mistie Combs- DUI

Paul Descoteaux- contempt court

James Hobbs- contempt court

Danny Hoover- A.I.

Calvin Jones- DUI, no insurance

Ronald Oakes- DUI, no insurance

Crystal Rawlins- violate probation

Dustin Reynolds- unauthorized use of vehicle

Payten Rice- unlisted

Aaron Riddell- violate probation

Tiffany King- fail to appear

Dennis Bowling- menacing, resist arrest

George Green- DUI, paraphernalia, no insurance, no license

Nikki Gumm- trespass, resist arrest

Johnny Marshall- trespass

Ronnie Thomas Jr- A.I.

William Adkins- A.I.

Charles Boswell- trafficking meth

William Branham- fleeing police on foot, possession

Boyd Roberts- no license, no insurance

Christopher Whisman- P.I., criminal trespass

