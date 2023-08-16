8/7-8/13/23
Dustin Allen- trafficking meth
Chris Benton Bartram- bail jumper, possess meth, trespass, promote contraband
Michael Brinegar- theft
Curtis Cole- trafficking meth, heroin, fentanyl
Tyler Combs- P.I.
Joseph Cooper- possess meth
Jennifer Cox- trafficking meth, theft
Jessica Evans- trafficking meth, heroin, fentanyl
Deashon Gowdy- assault; 2 counts thereof
Donald Holbrook- trafficking meth
Larry Johnson- possess meth
Virgil Martin- possess meth, trafficking meth, heroin, fentanyl
James McGuire- strangulation, domestic assault
Steven Mcintosh- trafficking meth, fentanyl, heroin
Kimberly Phillips- possess meth
Wesley Redmon- strangulation, unlawful imprisonment
Sarah Riddle- possess fentanyl
Alonte Roberson- trafficking meth, fentanyl, heroin, felon w/ handgun
Daniel Rogers- theft
Kevin Rogers- trafficking meth
Timothy Shuler- possess meth Jimmy Sizemore- A.I., assault
Letty Spencer- trafficking meth
Billy Thomas- assault, possess heroin
Rachel Tolson- importing fentanyl
Michael Trent- trafficking meth
Vickie Wilder- P.I.
