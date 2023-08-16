8/7-8/13/23

Dustin Allen- trafficking meth

Chris Benton Bartram- bail jumper, possess meth, trespass, promote contraband

Michael Brinegar- theft 

Curtis Cole- trafficking meth, heroin, fentanyl

Tyler Combs- P.I.

Joseph Cooper- possess meth

Jennifer Cox- trafficking meth, theft

Jessica Evans- trafficking meth, heroin, fentanyl

Deashon Gowdy- assault; 2 counts thereof

Donald Holbrook- trafficking meth

Larry Johnson- possess meth

Virgil Martin- possess meth, trafficking meth, heroin, fentanyl

James McGuire- strangulation, domestic assault 

Steven Mcintosh- trafficking meth, fentanyl, heroin

Kimberly Phillips- possess meth

Wesley Redmon- strangulation, unlawful imprisonment

Sarah Riddle- possess fentanyl

Alonte Roberson- trafficking meth, fentanyl, heroin, felon w/ handgun

Daniel Rogers- theft

Kevin Rogers- trafficking meth

Timothy Shuler- possess meth Jimmy Sizemore- A.I., assault

Letty Spencer- trafficking meth

Billy Thomas- assault, possess heroin

Rachel Tolson- importing fentanyl

Michael Trent- trafficking meth

Vickie Wilder- P.I.

