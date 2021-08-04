No mugshots for following:

Dallas Alcorn 7/28- no show

Callie Allen 7/31- warrant

Lonnie Arvin 7/29- court fines

Christopher Bailey 7/29- court fines

James Banks 7/29- warrant

Anna Barnes 7/29- warrant

William Bray 7/27- court fines

Jennifer Brewer 7/30- violate probation

Danielle Burns 7/28- A.I.

Ethan Bush 7/30- weekender

Travis Cox 7/29- court fines

Charles Creech 7/29- court fines

Natalie Dozier 7/28 KSP- trafficking meth, endangering the welfare of a child, booster seat violations 

Kathryn Ertel 7/31- unpaid support

Brandy Freeman 7/28- no show

Gary Hiles 7/30- 6 counts of theft by cold checks 

Ashley Isaacs 7/30- no show

Lorrie Mays 7/26- fail to pay

Blake Means 7/30- P.I.

Christopher Means 7/26- court fines

Shane Mosley 7/30- warrant

Bradley Myers 7/26- court fines

Melvin Newton Jr 7/30- warrant

Ryan Newton 7/28- violate EPO

Kyle Ogden 7/30- DUI, endangering the welfare of a child

John Olinger 7/30- weekender

Lloyd Olinger- court fines 

Cody Rose 7/26- no show

Kathy Rose 7/26- violate release

Zachary Schooler 7/28- contempt court

Shannon Shoemaker 7/30- warrant

Brandon Stamper 7/27- violate release

Michael Craig Stamper 7/27- violate EPO

Matthew A Stevens 7/30- DUI

Chasity Tays 7/31- court fines

Brian Tipton 7/28- no show

James Tipton- court fines

Brian Turner 7/27- contempt court

Matthew G Turner 7/31- warrant

Beattyville Ent. Uses all mugshots w/ permission of Three Forks Regional Jail. No mugshots un-used by requests-

 NO EXCEPTIONS! 

All detainees innocent until proven guilty. 

PUBLIC RECORD

