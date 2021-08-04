No mugshots for following:
Dallas Alcorn 7/28- no show
Callie Allen 7/31- warrant
Lonnie Arvin 7/29- court fines
Christopher Bailey 7/29- court fines
James Banks 7/29- warrant
Anna Barnes 7/29- warrant
William Bray 7/27- court fines
Jennifer Brewer 7/30- violate probation
Danielle Burns 7/28- A.I.
Ethan Bush 7/30- weekender
Travis Cox 7/29- court fines
Charles Creech 7/29- court fines
Natalie Dozier 7/28 KSP- trafficking meth, endangering the welfare of a child, booster seat violations
Kathryn Ertel 7/31- unpaid support
Brandy Freeman 7/28- no show
Gary Hiles 7/30- 6 counts of theft by cold checks
Ashley Isaacs 7/30- no show
Lorrie Mays 7/26- fail to pay
Blake Means 7/30- P.I.
Christopher Means 7/26- court fines
Shane Mosley 7/30- warrant
Bradley Myers 7/26- court fines
Melvin Newton Jr 7/30- warrant
Ryan Newton 7/28- violate EPO
Kyle Ogden 7/30- DUI, endangering the welfare of a child
John Olinger 7/30- weekender
Lloyd Olinger- court fines
Cody Rose 7/26- no show
Kathy Rose 7/26- violate release
Zachary Schooler 7/28- contempt court
Shannon Shoemaker 7/30- warrant
Brandon Stamper 7/27- violate release
Michael Craig Stamper 7/27- violate EPO
Matthew A Stevens 7/30- DUI
Chasity Tays 7/31- court fines
Brian Tipton 7/28- no show
James Tipton- court fines
Brian Turner 7/27- contempt court
Matthew G Turner 7/31- warrant
Beattyville Ent. Uses all mugshots w/ permission of Three Forks Regional Jail. No mugshots un-used by requests-
NO EXCEPTIONS!
All detainees innocent until proven guilty.
PUBLIC RECORD
