Dennis Addison- possess drugs

Dana Akers- domestic assault. Menifee Sheriff Dept

Tara Bailey of Campton- willful remove/damage boundary marker w/o felon in. KSP

Patricia Bowling- DUI, no insurance

Daniel Calvert- unpaid support

Tyler Carmichael- DUI, reckless driving

Roy Centers- possess meth

April Combs- motor vehicle/new RV dealer insurance or bond required

Gage Combs 24 of Booneville- trafficking fentanyl. OC Sheriff Dept 

Paul Felker 44 of Means KY- 2 counts; sodomy 1st degree, sex abuse victim under age 12, incest, rape 3rd degree, use of electronic communications system to procure minor. Montgomery Sheriff Dept 

Dustin Gilbert- theft. Shelby Co Sheriff 

Ellen Graham- assault, criminal abuse. KSP

Hollie Gross- possess heroin. LC Sheriff Dept

Sergey Gushchin- A.I., menacing

David Hackworth 37 of Irvine- trafficking meth, unlawful transaction w/ child (Illegal substance). Irvine PD

Rebecca Haggard 39 of Irvine- unlawful transaction w/ minor illegal substance, wanton endanger, trafficking meth, possess meth. Irvine PD

Anthony D Hall 38 of Wellington KY- murder, tampering w/ evidence, kidnapping (victim death), abuse of corpse. Menifee Sheriff

Donald Johnson 36- assault officer, P.I. Owsley Sheriff Dept

Billy Maze 38- murder- domestic violence. Montgomery Co Sheriff

Roy Nealey- assault, unlawful imprisonment. Estill Sheriff Dept

Gregory Richardson 48 of Irvine- trafficking heroin ‘aggravated’, trafficking meth. KSP

Tabbitha Shackleford 30 of Booneville- P.I., theft, possess codeine, assault on service animal. OC Sheriff Office

Gary Stepp- DUI, possess drugs 

Amber Street- trafficking fentanyl, meth

Lula Terry 50 of Jackson- trafficking meth, fentanyl. LC Sheriff Dept

Andrew Tolson- unpaid support

Angela Turner- theft, P.I.

Phillip Watson- theft

Terry Wise- P.I.

Travis Young- DUI, careless driving, open alcohol in vehicle

Recommended for you