Dennis Addison- possess drugs
Dana Akers- domestic assault. Menifee Sheriff Dept
Tara Bailey of Campton- willful remove/damage boundary marker w/o felon in. KSP
Patricia Bowling- DUI, no insurance
Daniel Calvert- unpaid support
Tyler Carmichael- DUI, reckless driving
Roy Centers- possess meth
April Combs- motor vehicle/new RV dealer insurance or bond required
Gage Combs 24 of Booneville- trafficking fentanyl. OC Sheriff Dept
Paul Felker 44 of Means KY- 2 counts; sodomy 1st degree, sex abuse victim under age 12, incest, rape 3rd degree, use of electronic communications system to procure minor. Montgomery Sheriff Dept
Dustin Gilbert- theft. Shelby Co Sheriff
Ellen Graham- assault, criminal abuse. KSP
Hollie Gross- possess heroin. LC Sheriff Dept
Sergey Gushchin- A.I., menacing
David Hackworth 37 of Irvine- trafficking meth, unlawful transaction w/ child (Illegal substance). Irvine PD
Rebecca Haggard 39 of Irvine- unlawful transaction w/ minor illegal substance, wanton endanger, trafficking meth, possess meth. Irvine PD
Anthony D Hall 38 of Wellington KY- murder, tampering w/ evidence, kidnapping (victim death), abuse of corpse. Menifee Sheriff
Donald Johnson 36- assault officer, P.I. Owsley Sheriff Dept
Billy Maze 38- murder- domestic violence. Montgomery Co Sheriff
Roy Nealey- assault, unlawful imprisonment. Estill Sheriff Dept
Gregory Richardson 48 of Irvine- trafficking heroin ‘aggravated’, trafficking meth. KSP
Tabbitha Shackleford 30 of Booneville- P.I., theft, possess codeine, assault on service animal. OC Sheriff Office
Gary Stepp- DUI, possess drugs
Amber Street- trafficking fentanyl, meth
Lula Terry 50 of Jackson- trafficking meth, fentanyl. LC Sheriff Dept
Andrew Tolson- unpaid support
Angela Turner- theft, P.I.
Phillip Watson- theft
Terry Wise- P.I.
Travis Young- DUI, careless driving, open alcohol in vehicle
