Victor Centers- assault/child abuse 4th degree, harassment. Paul Hahn- DUI, careless driving, no license, paraphernalia, no
insurance. Telisha Lowe- DUI, posession, endangering the welfare of a child, no license, no insurance card. Bobby Turner- DUI,
possession meth, endangering the welfare of a child. Robert Lee Abner- suspended license, possession drugs. Shawn Amos- DUI.
Hannah Archer- possession meth. Cody Begley- dis. Conduct. Dustin Bush- trespass. Mary J Campbell- court fines. Freddie Colwell- DUI. Etta Coomer- warrant. Katelyn Couch- DUI, paraphernalia, reckless driving, instructional permit violations, no insurance card. Charles Creech- speeding, reckless driving, suspended license. Michael Crim- no show. Christopher Dalton- DUI, possession drugs. Melissa Drake- warrant. Kathryn Ertel- possession stolen items. Darrell Estes- possession drugs. Scott Fox- possession meth. Steven Fugate Jr- P.I., possession drugs. Justin Fugate- suspended license, no insurance. Angel Gooch- possession drugs, no insurance. Daniel E Goosey Jr- violate KY EPO. Jeff Harrison- possession heroin, felon with handgun. Cynthia Henry Puckett- P.I. Lataura Hicks-
suspended license. Dylan Hoskins- no license, DUI, possession meth,open alcohol in vehicle, no insurance. Glenn Hudson- DUI.
Melissa Isaacs- no show. Diane Johnson- A.I. Jeffrey Johnson- warrant. Jordan Johnson- burglary. Brandon Lawson- possession meth. Tautasha Lee- no show. Jason Lewis- trafficking meth, fleeing. Telisha Lowe- DUI, posession, endangering the welfare of a child, no license, no insurance card. Briana Marcum- trespass. Melvin Morris- no license, no insurance. Cindy Mullins- DUI,
possession meth, opiates. Jennifer Mullins- violate probation. Katyln Neace- court fines. Tracy Profit- commitment order. Jared Ross- P.I., no insurance, escape. Donnie Salyers- trafficking meth, opiates. Sonya Salyers- paraphernalia, trafficking meth, opiates, felon with handgun. Timothy Shuler- theft. Robert Stewart- suspended license. Wesley Taulbee- theft. Bobby Turner- DUI, possession meth, endangering the welfare of a child. Jacob Turpin- trafficking heroin. Sherri Warren- reckless driving, dis. Conduct.
