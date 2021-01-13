Ryan Estes- Irvine- sexual abuse of child under age of 12, unlawful transaction/sexual act with child under age 16 arresting agency KSP. Hillary Bledsoe- Irvine KY-unlawful sexual act with child under age of 16. Arresting agency Estill Co. Dept. Dennis Bouchard- DUI, no license, no insurance. Brian Bowman- DUI, no license. Neal Bradford Bryant- DUI, possession drugs. Derrick Burns- P.I. Ethan Bush- DUI, suspended license, no insurance card. Taylor Clem- burglary. Carolyn Deaton- violate probation. John Paul Fugate Jr- trespass. Billy Gilbert- no show. Isaiah Hall- DUI, instructors permit violation. Arresting agency KSP. Kevin D Horn- assault, A.I. Arresting agency Irvine PD. Stanley Isaacs- KSP- strangulation. Dustin Jenkins- hinder prosecution. Jacklyn Jewell- trafficking fentanyl derivatives, trafficking meth, possession opiates. Angelina L Johnson-KSP- trafficking heroin. Everett Johnson- possession drugs. Jesse Johnson- trafficking meth. Tommy Kirby- no show. David Newton- DUI, endangering the welfare of a child, suspended license. Arresting agency Breathitt Co. Eric Raider- possession meth, criminal littering. Stephanie Ripberger- violate probation. John Sanders- A.I. Brittany Shuler- Irvine PD- trafficking fentanyl derivatives, trafficking meth, possession opiates.
