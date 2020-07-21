Detainees/Charges:Eric Deery- trespass.Brittany Wilder- unlawful imprisonment, criminal abuse.Culley Abner- threatening. Samuel Anderson- trespass. Simon Bowman- DUI. Brittany Combs- possession meth. Kevin Combs- fleeing police, wanton endangerment. Daniel Conrad- violate Kentucky EPO. Mitchell Couch- unlawful imprisonment, criminal abuse. Jamie Fallen- violate probation. Michael Fugate- violate Kentucky EPO. Billy Gilbert- possession meth. Wendell Goodman- possession meth. Christina Gumm- P.I. Arie Hamilton- wanton endangerment. Bradley Hampton- violate bond conditions. Joshua Haney- possession meth. Steven Harrison- 6 days. Brian Hurdle- fleeing police, disregard stop sign, reckless driving. Amanda Knack- possession meth. Telisha Lowe- court fines. Maranda Merrill- court fines. Shawn Noble- no insurance, suspended license. Steve Norton- DUI. Earl Peters- possession meth. Kevin Richardson- domestic assault. Jared Ross- suspended license. Christopher Smith- theft, escape. Thomas Stamper- speeding, DUI. Johnny Taulbee- possession meth. Bobby Terrill- unlisted. Joseph Velasco- speeding, DUI, trafficking meth. Herschel Walace- DUI. Cari Watson- P.I. possession of drugs. Wanda Watson- possession meth.
Three Forks Regional Jail Report
- The Beattyville Enterprise uses all available mugshots w/ permission of Three Forks Regional Jail. No mugshots un-used by requests. No exceptions! All detainess innocent until proven guilty. Arrests/Charges/Mugshots= Public Record.
-
-
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Bell County reports first COVID-19 death
- BREAKING NEWS - 2020 Daniel Boone Festival cancelled due to COVID-19
- There are a Total of 4 Confirmed Cases of Covid-19 in Owsley County, 3 have Recovered
- Two People Test Positive for Covid-19 in Lee County
- Gov. Beshear Announces More Than $5.5 Million in CARES Act Reimbursements for 22 Eastern Kentucky Local Governments
- Developing Story! Kentucky Attorney General Asks Boone County Court to Vacate All COVID Orders issued by Governor Beshear
- Health Department Reports One New "Probable" Case in Jackson County (July 15, 2020)
- Bell County up to 97 cases (81 active)
- Breathitt County Health Department Swabbing for Covid-19
- Breathitt County Health Department Swabbing for Covid-19
Latest News
- Three Forks Regional Jail Report
- Attorney General Cameron Announces Nearly $1 Million Settlement for Kentucky’s Medicaid Program Resulting from Allegations Against Universal Health Services, Inc. and UHS of Delaware, Inc.
- Ruthalee McAlister
- Bobby J. Cole, age 76
- Norma York
- WHY? by Douglas Moore
- Trump Article for those who LOVE TRUMP: A Counterrevolutionary Force
- KHEAA Outreach Offers Free Help with FAFSA
Most Popular
Articles
- Two People Test Positive for Covid-19 in Lee County
- Armed Suspect Caught in Tennessee in Conjunction to Possible Rape
- Statement from Attorney General Cameron Regarding the Governor’s Executive Order Requiring Masks
- New Candidates for Beattyville City Council are MIA!
- New Postions Filled at Lee Co. Schools for Approaching School Year
- SCHOOL TEACHER WINS DEMO. NOMINEE PRIMARY STATE REP ELECTION
- Closure scheduled for KY 15 in Wolfe County starting Monday, July 20
- PRTC to expand fiber internet into Lee County with USDA grant funding
- City Council has 1st in Person Meeting Since Covid-19 Quarantine
- Republican Perspective for THOSE WHO LOVE TRUMP
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.