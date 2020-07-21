be

Detainees/Charges:Eric Deery- trespass.Brittany Wilder- unlawful imprisonment, criminal abuse.Culley Abner- threatening. Samuel Anderson- trespass. Simon Bowman- DUI. Brittany Combs- possession meth. Kevin Combs- fleeing police, wanton endangerment. Daniel Conrad- violate Kentucky EPO. Mitchell Couch- unlawful imprisonment, criminal abuse. Jamie Fallen- violate probation. Michael Fugate- violate Kentucky EPO. Billy Gilbert- possession meth. Wendell Goodman- possession meth. Christina Gumm- P.I. Arie Hamilton- wanton endangerment. Bradley Hampton- violate bond conditions. Joshua Haney- possession meth. Steven Harrison- 6 days. Brian Hurdle- fleeing police, disregard stop sign, reckless driving. Amanda Knack- possession meth. Telisha Lowe- court fines. Maranda Merrill- court fines. Shawn Noble- no insurance, suspended license. Steve Norton- DUI. Earl Peters- possession meth. Kevin Richardson- domestic assault. Jared Ross- suspended license. Christopher Smith- theft, escape. Thomas Stamper- speeding, DUI. Johnny Taulbee- possession meth. Bobby Terrill- unlisted. Joseph Velasco- speeding, DUI, trafficking meth. Herschel Walace- DUI. Cari Watson- P.I. possession of drugs. Wanda Watson- possession meth. 



