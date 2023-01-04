12/26/22-01/01/23

Mitchell Combs- posession meth

Jennifer Donathan- posession meth, heroin

Julia McClees- possession meth, heroin

Tristina Baril- trafficking meth, possession barbiturate

Rocky Young- reckless driving, fleeing scene of accident, driving w/out insurance

Christopher Means- possession heroin

Dallas Alcorn- trafficking fentanyl

Dustin Jenkins- burglary

Charles Bartley- DUI

David Hackworth of Irvine- burglary, possession meth, unlawful transaction w/ child/illegal sex act under age 16

Timothy Thacker- possession stolen firearms, possession drugs

John Brewer 31 of Beattyville- criminal trespass

Cassandra Watkins 24 of Beattyville- careless driving, possession heroin

Christopher Marshall 41 of Booneville- domestic assault, violate KY EPO. 

Jesse Rice- P.I.

