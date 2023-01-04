12/26/22-01/01/23
Mitchell Combs- posession meth
Jennifer Donathan- posession meth, heroin
Julia McClees- possession meth, heroin
Tristina Baril- trafficking meth, possession barbiturate
Rocky Young- reckless driving, fleeing scene of accident, driving w/out insurance
Christopher Means- possession heroin
Dallas Alcorn- trafficking fentanyl
Dustin Jenkins- burglary
Charles Bartley- DUI
David Hackworth of Irvine- burglary, possession meth, unlawful transaction w/ child/illegal sex act under age 16
Timothy Thacker- possession stolen firearms, possession drugs
John Brewer 31 of Beattyville- criminal trespass
Cassandra Watkins 24 of Beattyville- careless driving, possession heroin
Christopher Marshall 41 of Booneville- domestic assault, violate KY EPO.
Jesse Rice- P.I.
