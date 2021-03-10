Aaron Goodman- 3/5/21 assault 

 Brack Newman- 3/6/21 possession meth

Dennis Bouchard-3/4/21 P.I. 

Donnie Keeton- 3/2/21 P.I. 

Dustin Burkhead- 3/2/21 DUI, trafficking meth

Sherri Warren- 3/4/21 P.I.

Unpictured: 

 Becky Todd- possession meth 

Larry Barrett- DUI

Derrick Burns- DUI

Fallisn Gentry- possession meth

Joshua Hacker- burglary, possession heroin, meth

James Hobbs- P.I.

Chad Howell- possession heroin

Patrick Rice- P.I. 

David Ross- fleeing scene of accident

 Jason Scott- possession meth

Wesley Taulbee- domestic assault Stella Willett- P.I.

 

Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you