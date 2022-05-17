Dewayne Andrew- court fines unpaid

Sarah Andrews- no show court

Matthew Banks- weekender

Dustin Bush- unlisted 

Terri Bush- A.I. 

Scotty Davidson- contempt court 

Joshua Dozier- weekender

Frank Estes- no show court

Isaiah Harvey- no show court

Hannah Howard- court fines

Kayla Keeton- court fines

Jason King- no show court

Danny Lanpheare- court fines

Casey Lee- possession meth

Christopher Means- no show court

Michelle Miller- court fines

Gary Mullins- HIP violation

Alexis Powell- assault, endearing the welfare of a child, criminal abuse of child under age 12

Robert Reed- possession stolen items

Jesse Rice- no show court

Chad Richardson- DUI, speeding

Timothy Riddell- violate EPO

Justin Roberts- suspended license, no tail lights, careless driving

Darren Sparks- warrant

Nicholas Sparks- possession meth

Darrell R Spicer- possession meth

Timothy Stamper- unlisted

Phillip Stone- possession stolen items

Jason Thomas- domestic assault

Adriene Tipton- court fines

James Tipton- court fines

Kenneth Townsend- no show court

 

Recommended for you