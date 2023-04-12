4/3/23- 4/9/23

Lester Barrett- trafficking meth

Janonda Faulkner- DUI, reckless driving, suspended license

Jonathan Todd Faulkner- possession stolen items, trespass

Richard L Gabbard- DUI

Donnie Frost- violate Ky EPO

Jeffrey W Hacker- P.I.

Norma Lane- DUI, suspended license

Mary Mcintosh- possession drugs, trespass

Skylar Moore- DUI

Curtis Phillips- trafficking meth

Larry A Riddell- DUI

Daniel K Smith- trafficking fentanyl, P.I., possession meth

Derek Spence- DUI

Scotty Vance- possession heroin

Recommended for you