4/3/23- 4/9/23
Lester Barrett- trafficking meth
Janonda Faulkner- DUI, reckless driving, suspended license
Jonathan Todd Faulkner- possession stolen items, trespass
Richard L Gabbard- DUI
Donnie Frost- violate Ky EPO
Jeffrey W Hacker- P.I.
Norma Lane- DUI, suspended license
Mary Mcintosh- possession drugs, trespass
Skylar Moore- DUI
Curtis Phillips- trafficking meth
Larry A Riddell- DUI
Daniel K Smith- trafficking fentanyl, P.I., possession meth
Derek Spence- DUI
Scotty Vance- possession heroin
