Arrests made 8/29/22- 9/4/22 

Vernon Allen- no show court

James Angel- property of stolen items, destruction of VIN #

Tristina Baril- trafficking meth, possession barbiturate

Seldon Barker- P.I.

Bert Brian Bentley- contempt court

Jarrod Bowling- no show court

Amber Brandenburg- possession meth

Christopher Brown- SAP inmate

Aaron Bryant- A.I.

Gerald Clapp- A.I.

Brandon Coffey- fleeing police in vehicle, no show court

Jonathan Curry- asaault

Michael Dalton- DUI

William Eason- no show court

Joshua Edmonson- A.I.

Walter Estes- trafficking controlled substance w/in 1000 ft of school

Tiffany Gabbard- no show court

Amanda Gilbert- no show court

Hollie Gross- possession stolen items

Rebecca Haggard- weekender

Ova Hendrix- strangulation

Elige Hinkle- court fines

Jeremiah Hix- possession heroin, meth

Daniel Isaacs- A.I.

William Kimelton- possession stolen items

Joshua Little- dis conduct

Hannah Mcintosh- no show court

Shannon Mcintosh- violate probation

Steven Mcintosh- DUI

Randall Murray- SAP inmate

Deven Nelson- SAP inmate

Wendy Oliver- violate KY EPO

Kimberly Parks- court fines

Thomas Pennington- possession opiates

Kelly Quarles- HIP violate

Justin Roberts- fleeing police on foot 

Daniel Smith- no show court

Hawey Smith- violate probation

Jennifer Sparks- felon w/ handgun

Sheila Starnes- false report accident, fleeing police on foot, resist arrest

Jonathan Taulbee- violate parole

James Tharpe- assault

Gregory Tirey- court fines 

David Turner- no show court

