Arrests made 8/29/22- 9/4/22
Vernon Allen- no show court
James Angel- property of stolen items, destruction of VIN #
Tristina Baril- trafficking meth, possession barbiturate
Seldon Barker- P.I.
Bert Brian Bentley- contempt court
Jarrod Bowling- no show court
Amber Brandenburg- possession meth
Christopher Brown- SAP inmate
Aaron Bryant- A.I.
Gerald Clapp- A.I.
Brandon Coffey- fleeing police in vehicle, no show court
Jonathan Curry- asaault
Michael Dalton- DUI
William Eason- no show court
Joshua Edmonson- A.I.
Walter Estes- trafficking controlled substance w/in 1000 ft of school
Tiffany Gabbard- no show court
Amanda Gilbert- no show court
Hollie Gross- possession stolen items
Rebecca Haggard- weekender
Ova Hendrix- strangulation
Elige Hinkle- court fines
Jeremiah Hix- possession heroin, meth
Daniel Isaacs- A.I.
William Kimelton- possession stolen items
Joshua Little- dis conduct
Hannah Mcintosh- no show court
Shannon Mcintosh- violate probation
Steven Mcintosh- DUI
Randall Murray- SAP inmate
Deven Nelson- SAP inmate
Wendy Oliver- violate KY EPO
Kimberly Parks- court fines
Thomas Pennington- possession opiates
Kelly Quarles- HIP violate
Justin Roberts- fleeing police on foot
Daniel Smith- no show court
Hawey Smith- violate probation
Jennifer Sparks- felon w/ handgun
Sheila Starnes- false report accident, fleeing police on foot, resist arrest
Jonathan Taulbee- violate parole
James Tharpe- assault
Gregory Tirey- court fines
David Turner- no show court
