Verneda Adams- possession drugs. 4/22

Travis Barrett- no show court 

John T Campbell- domestic assault 4/21

Kenneth Collins- robbery. 4/20

Jennifer Cox- possession stolen items. 4/18

John Doe- theft, P.I., assault 4/18

Jessica Douglas- orders

Josh Dozier- weekender

David Flyn- warrant

Kristen Fugate- theft by cold checks 4/19

Courtney D Johnson Horn- sodomy 3rd degree, rape 3rd degree, sex abuse 1st degree. 4/21

Amanda Hunt- unlisted

Michael Hunt- possession heroin, P.I.

David Johnson- violate KY EPO 4/18

Ronda Jones- theft by cold checks

Michael McKinney- no show court

Wilburn Neace- state

Douglas Olinger- court fines

Junior Rice- theft, possession stolen items 4/22

Sean D Roberts- theft, P.I., assault. 4/23

Russell Rogers- no show court

Kevin Rose- weekender

Leonard Samples- identity theft. 4/19

Daniel Smith- no show court

Adrian Spencer- no show court

Jason S Spicer- no show court

Justin Tipton- possession drugs. 4/18

Cody Webb- unlisted

Misty Wilson- court fines 

 

Recommended for you