Verneda Adams- possession drugs. 4/22
Travis Barrett- no show court
John T Campbell- domestic assault 4/21
Kenneth Collins- robbery. 4/20
Jennifer Cox- possession stolen items. 4/18
John Doe- theft, P.I., assault 4/18
Jessica Douglas- orders
Josh Dozier- weekender
David Flyn- warrant
Kristen Fugate- theft by cold checks 4/19
Courtney D Johnson Horn- sodomy 3rd degree, rape 3rd degree, sex abuse 1st degree. 4/21
Amanda Hunt- unlisted
Michael Hunt- possession heroin, P.I.
David Johnson- violate KY EPO 4/18
Ronda Jones- theft by cold checks
Michael McKinney- no show court
Wilburn Neace- state
Douglas Olinger- court fines
Junior Rice- theft, possession stolen items 4/22
Sean D Roberts- theft, P.I., assault. 4/23
Russell Rogers- no show court
Kevin Rose- weekender
Leonard Samples- identity theft. 4/19
Daniel Smith- no show court
Adrian Spencer- no show court
Jason S Spicer- no show court
Justin Tipton- possession drugs. 4/18
Cody Webb- unlisted
Misty Wilson- court fines
