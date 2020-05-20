be

Addreine Rose Debord- DUI, fail to use child restraint device, reckless driving, no insuranceJames Adams- possession drugs

David Freeman- cruelty to animals

Rebecca Freeman- cruelty to animals 

Regina Neal- possession drugs, fail to use child restraint device in vehicle, no insurance.

Billy Chatt- warrant

John Clark- A.I.

Delilah Collins- assault

Charles Creech- no license 

Dustin Drake- DUI, posession Heroin

Troy Fugate- possession drugs, theft

Kristie Gray- P.I.

Meca Harvey- trafficking heroin

Charlie Keith- A.I.

Latasha King- P.I.

Faye Lafountain- P.I., theft

Larry Mclemore- possession meth

John Messer- violate probation

Sonny Moore- DUI

Barry Mullins- contempt court

Marissa Mullins- violate probation

Orlando Mullins- violate probation

Timothy Powell- stalking, wanton endangerment 

Vee Rader- domestic assault 

Peyton Rice- warrant

Steven Scott- domestic assault

Casey Spencer- P.I.

George Tate- strangulation, domestic assault

Johnny Thorpe- theft

Katherine Turner- trafficking Heroin

Hazel Watts- violate probation

 

