Addreine Rose Debord- DUI, fail to use child restraint device, reckless driving, no insuranceJames Adams- possession drugs
David Freeman- cruelty to animals
Rebecca Freeman- cruelty to animals
Regina Neal- possession drugs, fail to use child restraint device in vehicle, no insurance.
Billy Chatt- warrant
John Clark- A.I.
Delilah Collins- assault
Charles Creech- no license
Dustin Drake- DUI, posession Heroin
Troy Fugate- possession drugs, theft
Kristie Gray- P.I.
Meca Harvey- trafficking heroin
Charlie Keith- A.I.
Latasha King- P.I.
Faye Lafountain- P.I., theft
Larry Mclemore- possession meth
John Messer- violate probation
Sonny Moore- DUI
Barry Mullins- contempt court
Marissa Mullins- violate probation
Orlando Mullins- violate probation
Timothy Powell- stalking, wanton endangerment
Vee Rader- domestic assault
Peyton Rice- warrant
Steven Scott- domestic assault
Casey Spencer- P.I.
George Tate- strangulation, domestic assault
Johnny Thorpe- theft
Katherine Turner- trafficking Heroin
Hazel Watts- violate probation
