No Photos:
Shawn Baisden- DUI, no insurance. 2/10 KSP
Lester Barrett- theft. 2/10
William Benton- domestic assault. 2/7
Terri A Bernard- possession drugs. 2/12
Brian Bowman- court fines.
Douglas E Brandenburg- no show court.
Misty Byrd- court fines
Scott Camden- domestic assault. 2/9
Timothy Charlton- no show court
Bryon Cline- DUI, no license. 2/9
Dylan Collett- violate probation
Caitlin Coots- warrant
Eve Cox- no show court
Bobby Farthing- speeding, disregard stop sign, improper passing, fleeing police. 2/7 Irvine PD
Brandy Freeman- no show court
Elizabeth Gilbert- DUI. 2/9
Skye Greene- no show court
David Hardy- court fines
Rick Hargis 54- child abuse/neglect. 2/10 OC Sheriff’s Dept
Heather Harris- no show court
Crystal Hatton- no show court
Judy A Hensley 47- endangering the welfare of a child. 2/7 Wolfe Sheriff Dept
Joshua Hogsten- violate probation
Ariel Ikhmayes- no show court
Matthew Jamison- court fines
Wesley Johnson 28 - trafficking fentanyl. 2/10 KSP
Kevin Jordan- theft. 2/12
Ronnie Keeton- theft. 2/7
Dustin Kemplin 35- DUI, possession heroin. 2/10 KSP
Brandon Lawson 40- trafficking meth. 2/9 KSP
Kaitlyn Lowry- DUI. 2/9
Kristen McConnell- DUI. 2/9
Randell Mcintosh- contempt court
Tommy Mcintosh- felon w/ handgun
Maranda Merrill- P.I. 2/12
James Morgan- weekender
Cindy Mullins- violate probation
Timera Neal- no show court
Brandon Pennington- no show court
Jeffrey Rose 57 - possession meth. 2/10 KSP
Kevin Rose- weekender
Olympia Ross- court fines
William Sizemore 38 - possession meth. 2/11 Estill Sheriff Dept
Darren Sparks- possession stolen items. 2/11
Jonathan Tackett- no show court
Tamara Thomas- unlawful transaction w/ child, possession stolen mail. 2/10
Christopher Thompson- order
Wayne Tipton- DUI. 2/11
Randall Townsend 44- theft. 2/11 Beattyville PD
James Turner- theft, P.I. 2/7
Shaunna Weiland- theft. 2/11
Tiffany Whisman- order
Dustin Willis- possession drugs. 2/11
Danny Winburn- no show court
All detainees innocent until proven guilty. All photos used w/ permission of Three Forks Regional Jail of Beattyville. No photos un used by request- NO EXCEPTIONS!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.