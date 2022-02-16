No Photos: 

 Shawn Baisden- DUI, no insurance. 2/10 KSP

Lester Barrett- theft. 2/10

William Benton- domestic assault. 2/7

Terri A Bernard- possession drugs. 2/12

Brian Bowman- court fines.

Douglas E Brandenburg- no show court.

Misty Byrd- court fines

Scott Camden- domestic assault. 2/9

Timothy Charlton- no show court

Bryon Cline- DUI, no license. 2/9

Dylan Collett- violate probation

Caitlin Coots- warrant

Eve Cox- no show court

Bobby Farthing- speeding, disregard stop sign, improper passing, fleeing police. 2/7 Irvine PD 

Brandy Freeman- no show court

Elizabeth Gilbert- DUI. 2/9

Skye Greene- no show court

David Hardy- court fines

Rick Hargis 54- child abuse/neglect. 2/10 OC Sheriff’s Dept 

Heather Harris- no show court

Crystal Hatton- no show court

Judy A Hensley 47- endangering the welfare of a child. 2/7 Wolfe Sheriff Dept 

Joshua Hogsten- violate probation

Ariel Ikhmayes- no show court

Matthew Jamison- court fines

Wesley Johnson 28 - trafficking fentanyl. 2/10 KSP

Kevin Jordan- theft. 2/12

Ronnie Keeton- theft. 2/7

Dustin Kemplin 35- DUI, possession heroin. 2/10 KSP

Brandon Lawson 40- trafficking meth. 2/9 KSP

Kaitlyn Lowry- DUI. 2/9

Kristen McConnell- DUI. 2/9

Randell Mcintosh- contempt court

Tommy Mcintosh- felon w/ handgun

Maranda Merrill- P.I. 2/12

James Morgan- weekender

Cindy Mullins- violate probation

Timera Neal- no show court 

Brandon Pennington- no show court

Jeffrey Rose 57 - possession meth. 2/10 KSP

Kevin Rose- weekender

Olympia Ross- court fines

William Sizemore 38 - possession meth. 2/11 Estill Sheriff Dept 

Darren Sparks- possession stolen items. 2/11

Jonathan Tackett- no show court

Tamara Thomas- unlawful transaction w/ child, possession stolen mail. 2/10

Christopher Thompson- order

Wayne Tipton- DUI. 2/11

Randall Townsend 44- theft. 2/11 Beattyville PD 

James Turner- theft, P.I. 2/7

Shaunna Weiland- theft. 2/11 

Tiffany Whisman- order

Dustin Willis- possession drugs. 2/11

Danny Winburn- no show court 

All detainees innocent until proven guilty. All photos used w/ permission of Three Forks Regional Jail of Beattyville. No photos un used by request- NO EXCEPTIONS! 