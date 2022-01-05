Theresa Bishop- 12/31 weekender
John Clark- 1/1 DUI
Wesley Edmonson 45 of Irvine- 12/31/21 theft of bicycles, trespassing
William Flynn 30 of Irvine- DUI, P.I., resist arrest
Billy Gilbert- 12/31 DUI non motor vehicle, no bicycle lights
Penny Goosey- 12/28 no show
Shannon Goosey 43 of Irvine 12/30- no show
Courtney Hays- 12/31 no insurance card, suspended license
Christopher Mays 41 of Stanton- warrant. KSP
Christopher Means 35 of Irvine- warrant.
Jeffrey Perry 27 of Campton- 12/28 contempt court.
Thomas Raider 33 of Irvine- burglary 12/27/31
Kevin Rose- 1/11 weekender
Daniel Ross 34 of Hazel Green- DUI 12/29. KSP
Clarence Stamper 12/29- court fines
Christopher Stone- 12/30 possession meth
Anthony Taulbee- DUI, careless driving. 12/29
Melissa Trent 48- 12/28 possession meth, identity theft, forgery, endangering the welfare of a child.
Burl Watkins- 12/29 assault
All detainees innocent until proven guilty. All photos used w/ permission of Three Forks Regional Jail of Beattyville. No photos un used by request-
NO EXCEPTIONS!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.