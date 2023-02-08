1/30-2/5/2023
Keith Agee- poss. meth
Kelsey Natasha Barnard- possession meth, theft
John M Barnett- theft under $10k
Anthony Brooks- trafficking fentanyl
Jesse Centers- DUI, open alcohol in vehicle
Anthony Coffey- poss. meth
Kenneth Collins- P.I., burglary
Wilmer Dade- poss. meth, trafficking heroin
Justin Dobbs- poss. meth, heroin
Darrell Estes- poss. meth
Brittani Goosey- theft by cold checks
Kristie Gray- possession stolen items
William Harvey- assault, P.I.
Tyler Hayes- criminal trespass
Christian Hobbs- burglary, theft, theft of retail
Chris Scott Horn- P.I.
Dylan Hoskins- poss. Meth
Dustin Jones- assault
Justin Jones- poss. Meth
Jonathan King- DUI
Ralden Mansfield- domestic assault
Russell Masters- murder
Timothy McGhaha- unpaid support payments
Cassandra Mcintosh- DUI, trafficking meth
Scott Mcintosh- possession stolen items
Brandon Musgrove- P.I.
Ryan Newton- trafficking meth
Jayron Nickerson- possession stolen items, trafficking heroin, meth, trafficking drugs w/in 1k ft of school
Amen Phillips- theft
Vincent Pickens- trafficking meth, heroin, fentanyl, opiates, endangering welfare of a child, manslaughter, felon w/ gun
Chris Poe- burglary, theft
Maggie Puckett- poss of drugs
Tina Reed- DUI, no insurance, careless driving
Daniel Rogers- burglary, theft
Jeffrey Rose- possession meth
James Sayers- trafficking meth
James Sparks- possession meth
Darrell Spicer- possession meth
Roberts Sturgill- trafficking heroin
Jason Terrill- theft
Amy Thomas- poss meth
Debra Leeann Tibbs- passing loading/unloading school/church bus, disregard stop sign
James Tipton- theft
Richard Tolson- poss meth
Haskell Varne- A.I., poss meth
Alisha Walters- identity theft
Joseph Williamson- burglary
Cebert Wiseman- poss meth
