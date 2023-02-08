1/30-2/5/2023

Keith Agee- poss. meth

Kelsey Natasha Barnard- possession meth, theft

John M Barnett- theft under $10k

Anthony Brooks- trafficking fentanyl

Jesse Centers- DUI, open alcohol in vehicle

Anthony Coffey- poss. meth

Kenneth Collins- P.I., burglary

Wilmer Dade- poss. meth, trafficking heroin

Justin Dobbs- poss. meth, heroin

Darrell Estes- poss. meth

Brittani Goosey- theft by cold checks

Kristie Gray- possession stolen items

William Harvey- assault, P.I.

Tyler Hayes- criminal trespass

Christian Hobbs- burglary, theft, theft of retail

Chris Scott Horn- P.I.

Dylan Hoskins- poss. Meth

Dustin Jones- assault 

Justin Jones- poss. Meth 

Jonathan King- DUI

Ralden Mansfield- domestic assault

Russell Masters- murder

Timothy McGhaha- unpaid support payments

Cassandra Mcintosh- DUI, trafficking meth

Scott Mcintosh- possession stolen items

Brandon Musgrove- P.I.

Ryan Newton- trafficking meth

Jayron Nickerson- possession stolen items, trafficking heroin, meth, trafficking drugs w/in 1k ft of school

Amen Phillips- theft

Vincent Pickens- trafficking meth, heroin, fentanyl, opiates, endangering welfare of a child, manslaughter, felon w/ gun

Chris Poe- burglary, theft

Maggie Puckett- poss of drugs

Tina Reed- DUI, no insurance, careless driving

Daniel Rogers- burglary, theft

Jeffrey Rose- possession meth

James Sayers- trafficking meth

James Sparks- possession meth

Darrell Spicer- possession meth

Roberts Sturgill- trafficking heroin

Jason Terrill- theft

Amy Thomas- poss meth 

Debra Leeann Tibbs- passing loading/unloading school/church bus, disregard stop sign

James Tipton- theft

Richard Tolson- poss meth

Haskell Varne- A.I., poss meth

Alisha Walters- identity theft

Joseph Williamson- burglary

Cebert Wiseman- poss meth 

 

