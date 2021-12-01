Unavailable Photos:
Joshua Mainous 11/24 A.I.
Linda Bailey 11/24- DUI
Timothy Charlton 11/22 drinking alcoholic bev. In public place
Camille Congleton 11/24 DUI
Michael Fox 11/27 weekender
Tabatha Hobbs 11/27 court fines
Jacob Hunt 11/27 possession heroin
Kenneth Johnson 11/24 no show
Lawrence Kehler 27 of Beattyville 11/25 contempt court. Beattyville PD Haddix
Jack Keller 11/24 state
William Kimelton 11/25 court fines
Sean Lyons 11/23 theft, trespass
Breanna Rangel 11/24 DUI
Omar Rivers 11/24 P.I.
Zachary Schoolar 11/25 contempt court
Tonya Stamper 11/24 possession drugs
Elijah Weisenbach 11/22 state
Isaac Gabbard 11/26 fugitive warrant
