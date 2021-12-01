Unavailable Photos: 

Joshua Mainous 11/24 A.I.

Linda Bailey 11/24- DUI

Timothy Charlton 11/22 drinking alcoholic bev. In public place

Camille Congleton 11/24 DUI

Michael Fox 11/27 weekender 

Tabatha Hobbs 11/27 court fines

Jacob Hunt 11/27 possession heroin

Kenneth Johnson 11/24 no show

Lawrence Kehler 27 of Beattyville 11/25 contempt court. Beattyville PD Haddix 

Jack Keller 11/24 state

William Kimelton 11/25 court fines

Sean Lyons 11/23 theft, trespass

Breanna Rangel 11/24 DUI

Omar Rivers 11/24 P.I.

Zachary Schoolar 11/25 contempt court

Tonya Stamper 11/24 possession drugs

Elijah Weisenbach 11/22 state

Isaac Gabbard 11/26 fugitive warrant

Recommended for you