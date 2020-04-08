Detainees/charge(s): NP=Mugshot unavailable. Alexander, Carl David NP- domestic assault. Ball, Ashley NP- theft, possession of drugs. Begley, Cody NP- trespass, disorder conduct. Bowling, Tony Sr NP- burglary, threatening, assault. Bowling, Tony NP- threatening, burglary. Branham, William NP- P.I. Estes, Darrell NP- no insurance, DUI suspended license, no signal. Evans, Jesse NP- Evans, Julie NP- A.I., Greene, Skye NP- DUI, possession meth. Harvey, Roger NP- A.I. Henry, Christy- P.I., Hodge, Destiny NP- P.I., hinder prosecution. Johnson, David- felon w/ firearm, hinder prosecution. Little, Debra- P.I., Little, Larry NP- possession meth. McElroy, Matthew NP- possession meth. Mcwhorter, Derek NP- burglary, threatening. Napier, James NP- A.I., Newton, Teresa- DUI, no insurance/break lights. Pittman, Jacqueline- DUI, no insurance. Roberts, Breanna NP- assault. Sizemore, William NP- possession meth. Smiddy, Sheila K- trespass, P.I., resist arrest. Southers, Justin NP- violate probation. Spencer, David L- domestic assault. Staggs, Christopher NP- giving officer false info, paraphernalia, hinder prosecution. Strode, Amanda- giving officer false info, theft of auto. Tipton, James NP- P.I., Townsend, Charlie Jr NP- illegal possession of legend drug, paraphernalia.
