Angel Gooch- posession heroin, meth
Daniel Bowling- A.I.
Anthony Brandenburg- possession meth
Joseph Chatt- trespass
Shanna Christy- DUI, trafficking meth
Kevin Combs- trafficking meth, felon with firearm, no insurance, fleeing scene of accident
Robert Feltner- violate release
Damian Harrison- P.I.
Dodge Hensley- assault
Justin Hughes- DUI
Jeremiah Johnson K- court fines
Jimmy Johnson- possession meth, endangering the welfare of a child
Jessica Maggard- court fines
Betty Moore- P.I., possession heroin
Chasity Murphy- assault, P.i.
Ryan Newton- no show
Mary Noble- no show
Bobby Osborne- trafficking heroin, fentanyl
Elmer Parks- no show
Michael Phillips- DUI
Jacqueline Pittman- no show
Timothy Riddel- Posession meth
Kevin Rose- DUI, no insurance
Geraldine Seale- court fines
Ronnie Settles- DUI, no insurance
William Sizemore- menacing
David Spencer- contempt court
James Spencer- no show
Charles Strong- domestic assault, unlawful imprisonment
Tamara Thomas- possessions of stolen mail, unlawful transaction with a child/minor
Marcia Vancleve- fleeing scene of accident
Christopher P Weaver- possession meth, DUI
Dustin Willis- trafficking heroin
Logan Troy Young- no show
The Beattyville Enterprise uses all available mugshots w/ permission of
Three Forks Regional Jail.
No mugshots un-used by requests. No exceptions!
All detainess innocent until proven guilty.
Arrests/Charges/Mugshots/Court Dockets= Public Record.
