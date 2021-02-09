be

Angel Gooch- posession heroin, meth

Daniel Bowling- A.I.

Anthony Brandenburg- possession meth

Joseph Chatt- trespass

Shanna Christy- DUI, trafficking meth

Kevin Combs- trafficking meth, felon with firearm, no insurance, fleeing scene of accident

Robert Feltner- violate release

Damian Harrison- P.I.

Dodge Hensley- assault

Justin Hughes- DUI

Jeremiah Johnson K- court fines

Jimmy Johnson- possession meth, endangering the welfare of a child

Jessica Maggard- court fines

Betty Moore- P.I., possession heroin

Chasity Murphy- assault, P.i.

Ryan Newton- no show

Mary Noble- no show

Bobby Osborne- trafficking heroin, fentanyl

Elmer Parks- no show

Michael Phillips- DUI

Jacqueline Pittman- no show

Timothy Riddel- Posession meth

Kevin Rose- DUI, no insurance 

Geraldine Seale- court fines

Ronnie Settles- DUI, no insurance

William Sizemore- menacing

David Spencer- contempt court

James Spencer- no show

Charles Strong- domestic assault, unlawful imprisonment

Tamara Thomas- possessions of stolen mail, unlawful transaction with a child/minor

Marcia Vancleve- fleeing scene of accident

Christopher P Weaver- possession meth, DUI

Dustin Willis- trafficking heroin

Logan Troy Young- no show

