Jeremiah Shuler- 5/29 warrant
Amanda Mcintosh- 5/29 theft
Stacey Vanderpool- 5/30 Escape, P.I., trespass
Ryan Roberts- 5/30 DUI
Jonathan Carnes- 5/31 rape 3rd degree, domestic assault
Daniel Smith- 5/31 possession meth
Jerry Stone- 6/1 warrant
James Sawyers- 6/1 DUI, no insurance, possession meth
Oliver Roberts- 6/1 dis conduct
Chris Horn- 6/1 P.I.
Joshua Crowe- A.I. 6/2
Dailey Mcguire- felon w/ firearm 6/2
Chasity Combs- 6/3 P.I.
Zach Goosey 6/3- court fines
Robert Spears- 6/3 court fines
Jamie Law- 6/3 no show court
Jason Williams- 6/3 court fines
Robert Spencer 6/4 warrant
Jeffrey Combs- 6/4 theft
Brian Tipton- 6/5 possession drugs
Jason Scott- 6/5 no show court
Beverly Willis- 6/5 no show court
Jason Vires- 6/6 court fines
