Gregory, Coy- no show. Gumm, Nikki Susan- P.I. Helton, Kaylee- wanton endangerment. Jones, lindsey- DUI, possession of drugs. Lots, Kristopher- domestic assault. Mounts, Michelle- theft, possession drugs. Noble, Dustin- court fines. Puckett, Whitney- DUI. Smiddy, Sheila- possession meth. Stamper, Michael- possession meth. Terrill, Tiffany- wanton endangerment. Thompson, Samuel- domestic assault, 4th degree child abuse. Turner, Sandra- domestic assault.
