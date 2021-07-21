No mugshots for following:
Darren Baker- 7/17 P.I.
Jesse Banks- 7/16 theft
Johnathan Barrett- 7/17 DUI
Carl Bowser- 7/15 no show
Jessica Lynn Brewer- 7/16 P.I.
Garry Brown- 7/13 assault
Laurie Bryant- 7/15 violate release
Ethan Bush- 7/16 weekender
Dylan Collett- 7/12 no show
Kenneth Collins- 7/14 no show
Evan Compton- 7/13 state
Daniel Conrad- 7/15 DUI, posesión meth
Eric Cox- 7/17 domestic assault
Ryan Cox- 7/14 fugitive
Lloyd Davidson- 7/17 no show
Jordan Dick- 7/13 state
Martin Dixon- 7/17 weekender
Donnie Edwards- 7/14 state
Justin Gerber- 7/16 warrant
Richard Hall- 7/15 no show
Charles Hensley- 7/17 warrant
Jeremiah Hix- 7/16 no show
Randy Johnson- 7/17 A.I.
Melissa King-Mullins- 7/17- violate release
Jamie Lance- 7/17 contempt court
Albert Lewis- 7/14 theft from building
Nathaniel Marks- 7/14 state
Damon Martin- 7/17 DUI
Cory Mckinney- 7/14 P.I.
Cody Norton 7/14- warrant
Nevin Olinger- 7/16 P.I.
Lisa Perkins- 7/16 no show
Steven Propes- 7/14 DUI
Sarah Jo Rice- 7/15 DUI
Jerry Richardson- 7/16 trafficking meth
Dennis Robke- 7/15 DUI
Danny Rose- P.I., possession opiates
David Ross- 7/16 DUI, possession meth
Timothy Sizemore- 7/16 no show
Gary Stepp- domestic assault
Johnny Taulbee- violate release
Dewey Thorpe- no show
Tryle Tutt- no show
Angel Webb- P.I.
Christopher Whisman- wanton endanger.
Casey Wise- execute warrant
Owen Woolery- trafficking meth, heroin
BE uses all available photos w/ permission of Three Forks Regional Jail. All detainees innocent until proven guilty. no mugshots un-used by requests-NO EXCEPTIONS!
