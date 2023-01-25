1/17/23- 1/23/23
Dalton Traylor 24 Beattyville- criminal mischeif residential rental property, threatening. LC Sheriff Dept
Betty Warner- trespass, possession meth. Wolfe Sheriff Dept
Steven Brooks- credit card fraud. Irvine PD
Jeremy Lykins- unpaid court fines. OC Sheriff Dept
Phillip Watson- burglary, theft. KSP
Melissa Stepp 46 Booneville- A.I., menacing. OC Sheriff Dept
Chyanda Mays- giving officer false info. OC Sheriff Dept
Allen Tipton- possession meth. Irvine PD
Charles Roberts- posesión meth, menacing. OC Sheriff Dept
Diana Childers- no show court. LC Sheriff Dept
Jason Vires 41 Beattyville- no show court. LC Sheriff Dept
William Kimleton- no show court. LC Sheriff Dept
Larry Johnson Beattyville- no show court. LC Sheriff Dept
