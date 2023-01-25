1/17/23- 1/23/23

   Dalton Traylor 24 Beattyville- criminal mischeif residential rental property, threatening. LC Sheriff Dept 

   Betty Warner- trespass, possession meth. Wolfe Sheriff Dept

   Steven Brooks- credit card fraud. Irvine PD

   Jeremy Lykins- unpaid court fines. OC Sheriff Dept

   Phillip Watson- burglary, theft. KSP

  Melissa Stepp 46 Booneville- A.I., menacing. OC Sheriff Dept 

  Chyanda Mays- giving officer false info. OC Sheriff Dept

  Allen Tipton- possession meth. Irvine PD

  Charles Roberts- posesión meth, menacing. OC Sheriff Dept

  Diana Childers- no show court. LC Sheriff Dept

  Jason Vires 41 Beattyville-  no show court. LC Sheriff Dept

   William Kimleton- no show court. LC Sheriff Dept

   Larry Johnson Beattyville- no show court. LC Sheriff Dept

