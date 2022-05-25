Arrests Made Between 5/16/22 & 5/22/22:
Verneda Adams- no show court
Matthew Banks- weekender
Johnathan Barrett- reckless driving, DUI suspended license, no insurance.
Kevin Begley- DUI, open alcohol in vehicle
Dustin Bush- weekender
Jacob Cain- theft
Jerry S Combs- domestic assault, threatening
Michael Couch- warrant
Charles Creech- suspended license
Joshua Crowe- possession meth
Jason Derickson- no show court
Jennifer Donathan- theft
Joshua Dozier- weekender
Donnie Fields- A.I.
Wesley Hall- no show court
Sherman Hubbard- murder
Jason Hughes- suspended license
James Jenkins- court fines
Chris Marshall- domestic assault
Jesse Marshall- no show court
Paul Masters- no show court
Billy Mcgee- violate parole
Mary Mcintosh- P.I.
Rebecca Mcintosh- P.I.
Melvin Newton Jr- court fines
Rebecca Mcintosh- weekender
Tyler Noble- orders
Martina Nunnelley- violating graves
Dale Peters- violate release
Randy J Riley- court fines
Bryan A Schoonover- violate EPO
William Simpson- no show court
Timothy Sizemore- court fines
Cody Smith- violate release
Nathan Tipton- P.I.
Anthony Tolson- P.I.
Bradley Whitt- violate release
Randall Wiseman- no show court
Christopher York- domestic assault
