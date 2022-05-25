Arrests Made Between 5/16/22 & 5/22/22:

Verneda Adams- no show court

Matthew Banks- weekender

Johnathan Barrett- reckless driving, DUI suspended license, no insurance.

Kevin Begley- DUI, open alcohol in vehicle

Dustin Bush- weekender

Jacob Cain- theft

Jerry S Combs- domestic assault, threatening

Michael Couch- warrant

Charles Creech- suspended license

Joshua Crowe- possession meth

Jason Derickson- no show court 

Jennifer Donathan- theft

Joshua Dozier- weekender

Donnie Fields- A.I.

Wesley Hall- no show court

Sherman Hubbard- murder

Jason Hughes- suspended license

James Jenkins- court fines

Chris Marshall- domestic assault 

Jesse Marshall- no show court

Paul Masters- no show court

Billy Mcgee- violate parole

Mary Mcintosh- P.I.

Rebecca Mcintosh- P.I.

Melvin Newton Jr- court fines

Rebecca Mcintosh- weekender

Tyler Noble- orders

Martina Nunnelley- violating graves

Dale Peters- violate release

Randy J Riley- court fines

Bryan A Schoonover- violate EPO

William Simpson- no show court

Timothy Sizemore- court fines

Cody Smith- violate release

Nathan Tipton- P.I.

Anthony Tolson- P.I.

Bradley Whitt- violate release

Randall Wiseman- no show court

Christopher York- domestic assault

 

