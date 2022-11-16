11/07- 11/14
Joshua Thomas- parole violation. Arresting agency probation & parole
Emerald Washabaugh- no insurance, no moped license/permit. Wolfe Sheriff Dept
Joshua Rose- violate Ky EPO. Estill Sheriff Dept
John Fowler- no show court. Madison Sheriff Dept
Amy Abney- P.I. Wolfe Sheriff Dept
Chris Norton- P.I. Estill Sheriff Dept
Brandon Stamper 37 Beattyville- violate parole. KSP
Vicky Turner- 45 Beattyville- unpaid court fines. KSP
Jonathan Millard- DUI. Probation & parole
Jimmy Fowler- A.I., possession meth. Irvine PD
Charles R Bowling- 50 Beattyville- fleeing police on foot, wanton endangerment. LC Sheriff Dept Haddix
Jackie Turpin- contempt court. Estill Sheriff Dept
Christopher Scott Horn- 52 Beattyville- menacing, fleeing police on foot. Beattyville PD
Chris Wells- P.I., assault. Wolfe Sheriff Dept
Jessica Brewer- warrant.
Josh Turner- warrant.
Karla Turner- warrant.
Melissa Yunt 49 Beattyville- warrant.
Jason Vires- 41 Beattyville- warrant.
Shelby Moore- warrant, possession heroin.
Jeremy Seale- warrant.
Amanda Hollingworth- no show court.
Chris Combs- 46 Beattyville- warrant.
James Angel- 63 Beattyville- possession heroin.
Jesse Marshall- 37 Booneville- possession heroin.
Jonathan Taulbee- HIP violation. Probation & parole.
Richard Hall- parole violation. Probation & parole.
