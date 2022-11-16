11/07- 11/14

Joshua Thomas- parole violation. Arresting agency probation & parole

Emerald Washabaugh- no insurance, no moped license/permit. Wolfe Sheriff Dept

Joshua Rose- violate Ky EPO. Estill Sheriff Dept

John Fowler- no show court. Madison Sheriff Dept

Amy Abney- P.I. Wolfe Sheriff Dept 

Chris Norton- P.I. Estill Sheriff Dept 

Brandon Stamper 37 Beattyville- violate parole. KSP

Vicky Turner- 45 Beattyville- unpaid court fines. KSP

Jonathan Millard- DUI. Probation & parole

Jimmy Fowler- A.I., possession meth. Irvine PD

Charles R Bowling- 50 Beattyville- fleeing police on foot, wanton endangerment. LC Sheriff Dept Haddix

Jackie Turpin- contempt court. Estill Sheriff Dept 

Christopher Scott Horn- 52 Beattyville- menacing, fleeing police on foot. Beattyville PD

Chris Wells- P.I., assault. Wolfe Sheriff Dept

Jessica Brewer- warrant. 

Josh Turner- warrant. 

Karla Turner- warrant. 

Melissa Yunt 49 Beattyville- warrant. 

Jason Vires- 41 Beattyville- warrant. 

Shelby Moore- warrant, possession heroin. 

Jeremy Seale- warrant. 

Amanda Hollingworth- no show court. 

Chris Combs- 46 Beattyville- warrant.

James Angel- 63 Beattyville- possession heroin.

Jesse Marshall- 37 Booneville- possession heroin.

Jonathan Taulbee- HIP violation. Probation & parole.

Richard Hall- parole violation. Probation & parole. 

 

