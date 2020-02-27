be

  Detainees/Charges: NP= Mugshot unavailable. Baker, Lisa NP- court fines, violate parole. Barker, Seldon- P.I., resist arrest, trespass, burglary, felon w/ handgun, possession of drugs. Barnett, Amerida NP- violate probation. Bennett, James NP- court fines. Bishop, Donnie NP- court fines. Brewer, Scott- burglary. Brewer, Scott NP- violate probation. Brooks, Abigail NP- warrant. Brown, Christina NP- violate prob. Caudill, Elbert NP- court fines. Cornett, Tisha- theft. Desote, Shawn NP- violate prob. Edmonson, Nathaniel NP- violate prob. Fox, Michael NP- violate parole. Gayheart, Denzil- theft. Gibson, Brook NP- detainer. Green, Nicholas NP- court fines. Grigsby, Ethan- P.I. Harrison, Damian N P- no show. Holder, Jeffrey NP- state. Johnson, Johnny NP- violate parole. Lewis, Frank NP- no show. Miller, Michael NP- Breathitt hold. Salyers, Christopher NP- no show. Salyers, Paul- contempt court, false statement of personalized license plates. Sizemore, Stella NP- no show. Smith, Aaron S NP- no show. Smith, Bruce NP- warrant. Sparks, Charles NP- violate prob. Turner, Joey- warrant, receive stolen firearm. Vires, Steven- Wife hold. Watkins, Teresa NP- Breathitt hold. White, Randy NP- violate prob.

