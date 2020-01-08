NP=Photo Unavailable. Detainees/Charges:
Adkins, Phillip- DUI.
Allen, James NP- possession of drugs.
Banks, Dustin NP- state.
Baker, Paul Jr NP- no show.
Barker, Nikki NP- possession meth.
Barnes, Eldon- menacing, trespassing.
Benny, Sherri NP- disorderly conduct.
Bush, Ronni NP- contempt court.
Childers, Joshua NP- assault.
Clark, Justin Todd NP- court fines.
Edmonson, Jeremy NP- receive stolen goods.
Flynn, Vanessa NP- theft.
Fowler, John- trafficking heroin.
Fox, Cheryl NP- P.I.
Griffith, Dylan NP- A.I.
Grigsby, Miranda NP- no show.
Gumm, Christina- assault, fleeing police on foot, trespass.
Harrison, Damian NP- no show.
Harvey, Billy NP- DUI, possession drugs.
Hays, Tenicia NP- improper passing, DUI.
Hoban, Michael NP- open alcohol in vehicle, DUI, possession of drugs, fleeing the scene of accident.
Johnson, Ashley NP- warrant.
Johnson, nina NP- DUI, no insurance.
Justice, Kelley NP - DUI, possession drugs, careless driving.
Keith, Charlie- no proof insurance, fleeing scene of accident, DUI, suspended license, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief.
King, Matthew- no insurance, DUI.
Logsdon, Laura NP- no show.
Lewis, Felisha NP - P.I.
Lewis, Willie NP- state.
Marshall, Jesse - theft.
Miller, Stacy NP- domestic assault.
Miracle, Jessica NP- theft.
Moore, Joshua NP- violate release.
Morgan, Brian- P.I.
Muncy, Sarah NP- warrant.
Neace, Kendra NP- court fines, promote contraband.
Noe, Jordan- theft, engage in organized crime.
Norton, Cody NP- DUI.
Plowman, Ronnie NP- DUI.
Rice, Charles NP- no show.
Riddell, Jacqueline NP- court fines.
Roark, Kyle NP- burglary.
Roberts, Wilgus NP- A.I.
Smallwood, David NP- court fines.
Spencer, Dylan NP- warrant.
Terry, Michael NP - theft.
Thorpe, Jesse L- possession meth.
Watkins, Jason NP- court fines.
West, Troy NP- no show.
