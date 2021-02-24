be

Isaiah Campbell- DUI, no insurance. 

Jean Cole- burglary.

Daniel L Conrad- DUI, possession meth.

Zachariah Dennis- P.I., assault of EMS/Fire Rescue Squad personnel.

Destiny Downs- trespass, harassment

Jessica Fugate- domestic assault. 

Justin Fugate- warrant

Linda Haynes- A.I.

Gregory Hudson- P.I.

Timothy Johnson- unlisted

Heather McKinney- no show

Mary Noble- DUI

David Southard- domestic assault

David Spencer- murder of police officer, domestic assault, DUI, no insurance.

Kenneth Stepp- court fines 

The Beattyville Enterprise uses all available mugshots w/ permission of 

Three Forks Regional Jail. No mugshots un-used by requests. No exceptions! 

All detainess innocent until proven guilty. 

Arrests/Charges/Mugshots/Court Dockets= Public Record.

We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you