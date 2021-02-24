Isaiah Campbell- DUI, no insurance.
Jean Cole- burglary.
Daniel L Conrad- DUI, possession meth.
Zachariah Dennis- P.I., assault of EMS/Fire Rescue Squad personnel.
Destiny Downs- trespass, harassment
Jessica Fugate- domestic assault.
Justin Fugate- warrant
Linda Haynes- A.I.
Gregory Hudson- P.I.
Timothy Johnson- unlisted
Heather McKinney- no show
Mary Noble- DUI
David Southard- domestic assault
David Spencer- murder of police officer, domestic assault, DUI, no insurance.
Kenneth Stepp- court fines
The Beattyville Enterprise uses all available mugshots w/ permission of
Three Forks Regional Jail. No mugshots un-used by requests. No exceptions!
All detainess innocent until proven guilty.
Arrests/Charges/Mugshots/Court Dockets= Public Record.
