Angela Agee- no show court
Keith Agee- trafficking meth, careless driving, possession drugs
Courtney Barnes- no show court
Jonathan Barrett- violate release
Benjamin Benadict- contempt court
Christopher Bowling- no show court
Tiffany Brewer- court fines
Darvin Brown- court fines
Virginia Bryant- violate release
Benjamin Cain- violate EPO
Miley Cain- no show court
John Campbell- unlisted
Tisha Cornett- no show court
Denisha Edington- possession meth
Darrell Estes- forgery, destruction VIN number
Anthony Foster- trafficking meth
John Fowler- no show court
Samantha Francisco- dis. Conduct
Anthony Gerald- no show court
Kyren Hall- burglary, unlawful transaction w/ child
Nikki Hays- commitment order
Crystal Hensley- theft by cold checks
William Hill- no show court
Travis Holliday- DUI
Courtney D Horn- sexual abuse 1st degree, rape, sodomy
Kenneth Johnson- no show court
Diana Jones- theft
Kendra Kelley- DUI
Hannah McIntosh- court fines
Phillip McMaine- no show court
Tyler Money- no show court
Alicia Parks- A.I.
Steven Preston- no show court
Cynthia Puckett- possession stolen items
Joshua Riddell- trespassing, menacing
Hannah Robinson- dis conduct
Brazz Sawyer- assault officer
Ernie Shelton- no show court
Randall Spencer- no show court
Omer Taulbee- no show court
Linda Taylor- no show court
Brittany Tharpe- assault
Eric Townsend- weekender
Angie Turner- trafficking fentanyl
Robert Wilburn- kidnap adult, possession meth, burglary
Charlotte Winkler- P.I., possession meth, heroin
