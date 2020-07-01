John K Harrison- arresting agency KSP- 1st degree criminal abuse of a child under the age of 12
Jerry Lynn Goosey-arresting agency KSP- Rape 3rd degree, sodomy 3rd degree
Patricia Amburgey- arresting agency KSP- DUI, suspended license
Robert Barborieh- DUI, no registration, disregard stop sign
Benjamin Benadict- arresting agency Irvine PD- DUI, careless driving, possession of drugs
Kimberly Bowman- DUI, reckless driving, open alcohol in vehicle
Debbie Campbell- arresting agency KSP- DUI, disregard stop sing, no insurance
Joshua Cartwright- DUI
Gerald Chipp- DUI, endangering the welfare of a child.
Kellie Feltner- arresting agency Breathitt Co. Sher.- DUI
Samantha Gayheart- DUI
Bradley Hampton- DUI
Shawn M Ratliff- DUI
Charles C Taylor- DUI, no insurance
Michael York- DUI, open alcohol in vehicle, no insurance
Shawn Bucholtz- P.I.
Kayla Campbell- arresting agency Jackson PD- assault
Jamie Chambers-arresting agency Estil Co. Sher.- assault
Alan Clemons- assault
Cathy Cole- no show
George Costello- trafficking heroin
Gerald Culbertson- state
Adam Davis- no show
Daniel Durbin- suspended license
Roger Elam- arresting agency Breathitt Co. Sher.- assault
William Flynn- possession meth
Jodi Gayheart-arresting agency Breathitt Co. Sher.- drug court sanction
Anthony Gross- arresting agency Breathitt Co. Sher.- trafficking meth, possession opiates
Ricky Hobbs- trafficking meth
Emily Jo Howard- P.I.
David Lawson- warrant
Emma Mcintosh- violate Kentucky EPO
Rebecca Moore- trafficking heroin
John Mullins- assault, imprisonment
Tina Neace- arresting agency Wolfe Co. Sher.- no show
Jeremy Patton-arresting agency Wolfe Co. Sher.- in possession of stolen items
Natasha Rogers- P.I.
Chaney Silcox- suspended license
Anna Smith- no show
Tonya Spencer- tamper evidence
Mitchell Spicer- weekender
Edward Strong- arresting agency Jackson PD- no show
Michael Terry- arresting agency Jackson PD- theft
Samantha Walters, assault, possession
Sherri Warren-arresting agency Beattyville PD Officer Brandenburg- indecent exposure
