be

John K Harrison- arresting agency KSP- 1st degree criminal abuse of a child under the age of 12

Jerry Lynn Goosey-arresting agency KSP- Rape 3rd degree, sodomy 3rd degree

Patricia Amburgey- arresting agency KSP- DUI, suspended license

Robert Barborieh- DUI, no registration, disregard stop sign 

Benjamin Benadict- arresting agency Irvine PD-  DUI, careless driving, possession of drugs

Kimberly Bowman- DUI, reckless driving, open alcohol in vehicle

Debbie Campbell- arresting agency KSP-  DUI, disregard stop sing, no insurance

Joshua Cartwright- DUI

Gerald Chipp- DUI, endangering the welfare of a child. 

Kellie Feltner- arresting agency Breathitt Co. Sher.- DUI

Samantha Gayheart- DUI

Bradley Hampton- DUI

Shawn M Ratliff- DUI

Charles C Taylor- DUI, no insurance

Michael York- DUI, open alcohol in vehicle, no insurance

Shawn Bucholtz- P.I.

Kayla Campbell- arresting agency Jackson PD- assault

Jamie Chambers-arresting agency Estil Co. Sher.-  assault

Alan Clemons- assault

Cathy Cole- no show

George Costello- trafficking heroin

Gerald Culbertson- state

Adam Davis- no show

Daniel Durbin- suspended license

Roger Elam- arresting agency Breathitt Co. Sher.- assault

William Flynn- possession meth

Jodi Gayheart-arresting agency Breathitt Co. Sher.-  drug court sanction

Anthony Gross- arresting agency Breathitt Co. Sher.- trafficking meth, possession opiates

Ricky Hobbs- trafficking meth

Emily Jo Howard- P.I.

David Lawson- warrant

Emma Mcintosh- violate Kentucky EPO

Rebecca Moore- trafficking heroin

John Mullins- assault, imprisonment

Tina Neace- arresting agency Wolfe Co. Sher.- no show

Jeremy Patton-arresting agency Wolfe Co. Sher.- in possession of stolen items

Natasha Rogers- P.I.

Chaney Silcox- suspended license

Anna Smith- no show

Tonya Spencer- tamper evidence

Mitchell Spicer- weekender

Edward Strong- arresting agency Jackson PD- no show

Michael Terry- arresting agency Jackson PD- theft

Samantha Walters, assault, possession

Sherri Warren-arresting agency Beattyville PD Officer Brandenburg- indecent exposure

 

Support Local Journalism

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you