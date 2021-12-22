Unavailable photos: 

Bradley Riddell 30 of Irvine- burglary. Irvine PD 12/14.

Jonathan Curry 50 of Irvine- felon w/ firearm. Irvine PD 12/14

Rosie Smith 57 of Irvine- court fines. Irvine PD 12/14.

Hobert Hall 44 of Irvine- trafficking meth. Irvine PD 12/14. 

Aristotle White 49 of Harrodsburg- DUI, trafficking meth, heroin. KSP 12/14

Shelby Raney 28 of Lexington- no show. KSP 12/14. 

Randell Wiseman 50 of Irvine- court fines. Irvine PD 12/15. 

Nina Johnson 42 of Ravenna- orders. EC Sheriff Dept. 12/15. 

Sydney Staton 26 of Stanton- no show. Wolfe Sheriff Dept 12/15

Michael Hatton 41 of Irvine- no show. Irvine PD 12/15

Farrah Willis 36 of Waco- neglect action. EC Sheriff Dept. 12/15

Carl Hall 41 of Irvine- court fines. Irvine PD 12/16

James Brandenburg 30- fleeing police on foot, warrant, resist arrest. 12/17 LC Sheriff Dept. 

Donna Haley 41- warrant 12/17 

David Newton 29 of Cynthiana- warrant. Beattyville PD 12/19

All detainees innocent until proven guilty. All photos used w/ permission of Three Forks Regional Jail of Beattyville. No photos un used by request- NO EXCEPTIONS! 

