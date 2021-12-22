Unavailable photos:
Bradley Riddell 30 of Irvine- burglary. Irvine PD 12/14.
Jonathan Curry 50 of Irvine- felon w/ firearm. Irvine PD 12/14
Rosie Smith 57 of Irvine- court fines. Irvine PD 12/14.
Hobert Hall 44 of Irvine- trafficking meth. Irvine PD 12/14.
Aristotle White 49 of Harrodsburg- DUI, trafficking meth, heroin. KSP 12/14
Shelby Raney 28 of Lexington- no show. KSP 12/14.
Randell Wiseman 50 of Irvine- court fines. Irvine PD 12/15.
Nina Johnson 42 of Ravenna- orders. EC Sheriff Dept. 12/15.
Sydney Staton 26 of Stanton- no show. Wolfe Sheriff Dept 12/15
Michael Hatton 41 of Irvine- no show. Irvine PD 12/15
Farrah Willis 36 of Waco- neglect action. EC Sheriff Dept. 12/15
Carl Hall 41 of Irvine- court fines. Irvine PD 12/16
James Brandenburg 30- fleeing police on foot, warrant, resist arrest. 12/17 LC Sheriff Dept.
Donna Haley 41- warrant 12/17
David Newton 29 of Cynthiana- warrant. Beattyville PD 12/19
All detainees innocent until proven guilty. All photos used w/ permission of Three Forks Regional Jail of Beattyville. No photos un used by request- NO EXCEPTIONS!
