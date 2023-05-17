-Kaylee H Helton Campbell- robbery, assault, tampering w/ evidence.
-Michael Alexander- possess meth
-James B Angel- criminal littering, ATV violations, possess drugs
-Chris Bethune- P.I.
-Richard Bowling- fleeing scene of accident, speeding 26mph over, wanton endanger.
-Malissa N Brewer- possess meth
-Wayne Case- P.I.
-Trevor Caudill- A.I.
-Bobby Fox- P.I.
-Stevie Hayes- DUI, no insurance
-Joseph Hicks- possess matter portraying sexual performance by a child.
-Deb Hounshell- hinder prosecution, obstruct government property.
-Matthew Jamison- theft
-Sean Lyons- mail theft
-Chris G Mays- DUI
-Jason Mcintosh- DUI
-Regina McVey- P.I.
-Tammy McVey- possess meth
-Jason Mullins- possess stolen items
-Dustin Reynolds- possess meth
-James M Roberts- unpaid support
-Randall Spencer- A.I.
-Blake Stamper- reckless driving
-Jesse Stamper- assault
-Jessica Trent- P.I.
-Jeremy Brad Turner- reckless driving, trafficking meth, no insurance, possess stolen items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.