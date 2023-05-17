-Kaylee H Helton Campbell- robbery, assault, tampering w/ evidence.

-Michael Alexander- possess meth

-James B Angel- criminal littering, ATV violations, possess drugs

-Chris Bethune- P.I.

-Richard Bowling- fleeing scene of accident, speeding 26mph over, wanton endanger. 

-Malissa N Brewer- possess meth

-Wayne Case- P.I.

-Trevor Caudill- A.I.

-Bobby Fox- P.I.

-Stevie Hayes- DUI, no insurance

-Joseph Hicks- possess matter portraying sexual performance by a child. 

-Deb Hounshell- hinder prosecution, obstruct government property.

-Matthew Jamison- theft

-Sean Lyons- mail theft

-Chris G Mays- DUI

-Jason Mcintosh- DUI

-Regina McVey- P.I.

-Tammy McVey- possess meth

-Jason Mullins- possess stolen items

-Dustin Reynolds- possess meth

-James M Roberts- unpaid support

-Randall Spencer- A.I.

-Blake Stamper- reckless driving

-Jesse Stamper- assault

-Jessica Trent- P.I.

-Jeremy Brad Turner- reckless driving, trafficking meth, no insurance, possess stolen items.

Recommended for you