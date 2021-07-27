No photos for following:
Johnnie Abney 7/20- DUI.
James Scott Brandenburg 7/24- contempt court
Francis Brettnacher 7/22- speeding, careless driving, no license
Ethan Bush- weekender
Shannon Cain 7/22- DUI, open alcohol in vehicle
Hank Collins 7/22- no show
Rusty Collins 7/23- court fines
Anthony Combs 7/19- felon w/ firearm, possession drugs
Christopher Combs 7/20- no show
Lisa Combs 7/23- court fines
Wayne Cornett 7/23- no show
Michael Couch 7/24- no show
Brandon Crowe 7/19- no show
Martin Dixon- order
Jonathan Hager 7/22- no show
Hobart Hall 7/20- possession meth
Michael Handy 7/21- violate parole
Shawn Joseph 7/21- DUI, speeding, reckless driving
Leckie Andrew 7/19- commitment order
Jesse Marshall 7/22- court fines
Randel Mcintosh 7/24- DUI, careless driving
Sally Mcquinn 7/22- court fines
Paul Jason Moore 7/21- no show
Jimmy Nieves 7/21- no show
Nathan Norris 7/23- court fines
Joshua Pence 7/19- violate release
Orville Puckett 7/21- possession meth, heroin
Joshua Schindler 7/23- no show
Chancy Silcox- court fines
Travis Spicer 7/20- DUI
Anna J Stacy 7/19- order for rehab
Nelson Stepp 7/22- no show
David Tillery 7/19- DUI
Preston Webber- DUI
Christopher Whitaker 7/19- no insurance, no license
John White 7/19- violate EPO
Jeffrey Woolery 7/22- DUI
Brian Workman 7/22- no show
Mark Worrell 7/21- contempt court
Angel Young 7/20- possession meth
The BE uses all available photos w/ permission of Three Forks Jail. No photos unused by request-NO EXCEPTIONS! All detainees innocent until proven guilty.
