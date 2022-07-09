-Michael Kidd- trafficking drugs. 6/29 KSP
-Douglas Harrison- possession burglary tools, theft, trespass. 6/29 Irvine PD
-Cassandra McIntosh- DUI, reckless driving, trafficking meth. 6/30 Irvine PD
-Ida Smith- theft of credit/debit card, credit card use fraud. 6/30 Irvine PD
-Jamie Campbell- possession drugs, paraphernalia. 7/3 KSP
-David Abner- possession drugs, paraphernalia. 7/3 KSP
-Loula Jefferson- P.I. 7/3 KSP
-Olympia Ross 39 of Beattyville- P.I. 7/3 KSP
-William Kelly- no show court
-Jackie Turpin- no show court
-Charles Griffith- violate parole
-Bertha Jones- no show court
