Jesse Banks 36 of Campton- court fines. KSP 1/10
Michael Hunt 28 of Irvine- P.I., possession heroin. KSP 1/12
Ryan Tackett 51 of Campton- DUI, open alcohol in vehicle. Wolfe Sheriff 1/12
Jesse Hicks 39 of West Liberty - possession meth. Wolfe Sheriff 1/12
Joshua Woosley 30 of Richmond- DUI. Irvine PD 1/13
Martin Moore 46 of Richmond- P.I. Irvine PD 1/13
Brian Doty 55 of Berea- felon w/ handgun, no insurance. Irvine PD 1/13
Dustin Spaulding 42 of Beattyville- court fines. Beattyville PD 1/13
Jimmy Roberts 30 of Beattyville- warrant. LC Sheriff. 1/13
Meghan Williams 33 of Beattyville- no show. LC Sheriff 1/13
Christopher Thompson 43 of Beattyville- booster seat violations, DUI. KSP 1/13
Jessica Turner 40 of Irvine- theft. KSP 1/14
April Berryman 42 of Irvine- no show. Irvine PD 1/14
Kristin Neal 35 of Ravenna- court fines. Irvine PD 1/14
Joshua Arnold 29 of Beattyville- court fines. KSP. 1/15
All detainees innocent until proven guilty. All photos used w/ permission of Three Forks Regional Jail of Beattyville. No photos un used by request-
NO EXCEPTIONS!
