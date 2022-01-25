Dewey Thorpe 43- no insurance, possession meth. 1/17. Wolfe Sheriff Dept
Shawn Baisden 47 of Rogers- DUI. 1/18 KSP
Everett Johnson 29 of Irvine- 7 day order. Estill Sheriff. 1/19
Anthony Hall 20 of Richmond- felon w/ firearm, assault. 1/19. Probation/Parole.
Gary Harrison 47 of Hamilton- domestic assault. 1/19. Madison Sheriff.
Joseph Wallen 46 of Berea- sexual abuse of child under age 12. Madison Sheriff. 1/19
Terrance Fitts 51 of Dayton- identity theft, trafficking heroin. Madison sheriff. 1/19
Brandon Greer 25 of Berea- assault. Madison Sheriff. 1/19
Conley Mcintosh 34- no show. Madison Sheriff. 1/19
Randall Anglin 42 of Ravenna- no show. Irvine PD 1/19
Tyler Richmond 23- rape, burglary, theft. 1/19 Madison Sheriff.
John Overbay 27 of Richmond- sexual abuse victim under age 12. KSP 1/19
Michael Evans 36 of Richmond- escape. Madison Sheriff. 1/19
Glenn Cox 45 of Mt Vernon- possession meth. Madison Sheriff 1/19
Lealand Edwards 33 of Berea- open alcohol in vehicle, A.I., stalking, violate EPO. Madison Sheriff 1/19
Charles Biggs 38 of Richmond- P.I. Madison Sheriff. 1/19
Jeremie Stepp 37 of Irvine- no show. Kenton Sheriff. 1/19
Joshua Crowe 31 of Irvine- theft by cold checks. 1/20 KSP
Timothy Thacker 36 of Irvine- possession stolen firearm, felon w/ firearm, possession heroin. Estill Sheriff. 1/20
Corey Mckinney 26 of Versailles- no show. 1/21 Woodford Sheriff.
Shawn Noble 23 of Beattyville- court fines. LC Sheriff. 1/21
Jamie Shelton 41 of Beattyville- warrant. LC Sheriff 1/21
Timothy Arnold 51 of Yellowrock- court fines. LC Sheriff 1/21
Aaron Stone 23 of Pikeville- release violation. 1/21 Madison Sheriff
Eric Raider 31- no show. 1/22 Estill Sheriff.
Robert Burnett 34 of Campton- court fines. KSP 1/22
John White 42 of Beattyville- warrant. LC Sheriff 1/23
Christopher Cole 46 of Irvine- reckless driving, no license. Irvine PD 1/23
All detainees innocent until proven guilty. All photos used w/ permission of Three Forks Regional Jail of Beattyville.
No photos un used by request-
NO EXCEPTIONS!
